The Chamber of Deputies prepares a 4,900 million pesos cut to the INE

Budget for Chancellery and Agriculture grows

The Budget 2022 opinion foresees increasing the resources proposed for six agencies, among them the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), in charge of Marcelo Ebrard, whose amount exceeds 8,508.9 million pesos originally raised in the Budget Project presented last 8 September, to 9,068.9 mdp, that is 6.5%.

In the case of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), the increase is 5%, going from 53,088.9 million pesos proposed to 55,788.9 mdp, while Labor and Social Security would increase its proposed budget by 2%, that is, from 24,884.3 million pesos to 25,384.3 million pesos.

The other three agencies to which the deputies raised their proposed amount are Health and Wellbeing with 0.8% more each, from 192,368.3 million pesos to 193,948.3 million pesos and from 296,858.5 to 299,315.5 million pesos, respectively.

The Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) increased its budget 116 million pesos to remain in the opinion at 364,600.0 million pesos.

The increases for these agencies are concentrated in priority programs of the federal government.

In the case of Wellbeing, 2,000 million pesos more are given for the Pension for the Welfare of People with Permanent Disabilities program and 457 million pesos for Sowing Life .

While the increase in the Ministry of Labor is due to the More than 500 million pesos were allocated to Youth Building the Future.

In Health, 1,580 mdp that were raised to the proposed budget will be used for the Vaccination Program.

The other agencies and secretariats maintained the amounts that had been projected in the Federation Expenditure Budget, presented by the federal government on September 8.