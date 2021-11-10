The best permanent lipsticks

We are living in a strange time to be able choose the best lipstick. In fact, many women have given up lipstick because of masks. We refuse and we remain faithful to our lipstick. But it is true that things have been complicated, since with the mask you have to have an extra pampering.

So today, it is best to use semi-permanent lipsticks. Another advantage of this type of product is that they tend to give more coverage, generally in a matte finish, and help you outline better without the need for a pencil. We cannot tell you that we have tried all the semi-permanent lipsticks on the market, but we can tell you that, for now, because the definitive lipstick you already know does not exist, these are the six that we like the most.

‘Lip Soufflé’ by Rare Beauty

What we like most about this signature lipstick created by Selena Gomez is that it leaves a smudged or bitten lip effect that we love. It is a creamy and light product, with a mousse sensation, that hydrates and cares for your lips. Despite being long-lasting, you will like it so much that you will want to review it, even if you don’t need to. Its price is 22.99 euros.

One of the ‘best sellers’ of the French house. It is a hydrating balm enriched with collagen. It is foolproof for 24 hours thanks to its application in two steps. The first is to apply the permanent color, without leaving marks, and step two is the fixative with collagens. A whole day of lipstick in your favorite shade without stains or cracks. Its price is 17.49 euros.

The best-selling permanent lipstick in the world and if so, it will be for a reason. It is a liquid lipstick that is perfect, no stains or cracks, for more than 16 hours. You have it in many shades, although we love this new collection based on the colors of coffee. Its price is 5.99 euros.

‘Stunna Lip Paint’ by Fenty Beauty

The combination of striking color and long wear without the need for touch-ups. In a single pass of the applicator, which also allows you incredible precision when outlining them, you will have the perfect lips of your favorite shade for more than twelve hours. Its price is 24.99 euros.

It is a permanent lipstick, but instead of giving you a matte tone, it leaves an impressive metallic color on your lips. Its duration without touch-ups, stains or cracks is 24 hours. Its price is 14.39 euros.

In addition to covering the lips with an intense and satin color, it promises you an almost infinite duration that no mask will spoil. Also, its pencil-shaped applicator makes it super easy to outline your lips however you want. Its price is 8.95 euros.