The Best FIFA Football Awards ™ 2021 will be held on January 17

Nov 9 2021

The ceremony will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022

The voting process will begin on Monday, November 22 and end on Friday, December 10, 2021

The award ceremony will take place virtually from FIFA headquarters and will be broadcast on television.

In compliance with current public health measures, The Best FIFA Football Awards ™ 2021 will be celebrated with a virtual ceremony at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, January 17, 2022.

In most countries of the world, competitions have resumed practically normally. Football has brought comfort and joy to many people, thanks to tireless work, solidarity and the special measures imposed. It is therefore more important than ever that FIFA and football across the globe recognize this dedication and the superb performances delivered in the following categories:

The Best FIFA Player Award

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award

The Best FIFA Men’s Soccer Coach Award

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

FIFA FIFPRO World 11 Women

FIFA FIFPRO World 11 Men

FIFA Fair Play Award

FIFA Puskás Award (for the best goal of the year)

FIFA Fan Award

The awards distinguish the best in each category, regardless of the competition or nationality of the winner, for the achievements made during the 2020/2021 season, which also includes the Olympic Football Tournaments played in Tokyo.

In addition, the ceremony will include special presentations in recognition of the most outstanding performances.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ™ incorporate the opinions of the four pillars of the world of football. As stipulated by the Rules for awarding prizes, the winners of the trophies for the best players and coaches in women’s and men’s soccer will be determined through a combined voting process involving the captains and coaches of the national teams from around the world, both men and women, as well as an online voting of the fans and the votes of a select group of more than 300 members of the press.

The voting process for the awards will begin on Monday, November 22 and will end on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Follow us on FIFA.com and all FIFA social media in the coming weeks for the latest news on The Best FIFA Football Awards ™ 2021.