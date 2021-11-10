The best Chris Pratt memes in the animated Super Mario movie

Choosing Chris pratt as the protagonist in the animated film of Super Mario It didn’t go down very well with fans, but it did leave behind an unmissable collection of memes.
💋🤌 #mariomovie https://t.co/OOvPRqTxqV pic.twitter.com/GmntiBbhoa
– BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 24, 2021
Thursday’s Nintendo Direct brought with it several news that brought a lot of jubilation, such as the long-awaited return of Bayonetta 3 and the arrival of many Nintendo 64 games on the Switch.
But one of the biggest surprises, and worse, was when Miyamoto himself came out to announce the release date and the cast of the animated Super Mario movie.
We were warned pic.twitter.com/AHtEQlDLNQ
– Diego 3000 🐢 (@ Diego9VII) September 23, 2021
After the intense stupor and nervous laughter, it became clear that the news of Chris Pratt as Mario was real and the first memes began to emerge.
One of the biggest disappointments for fans was that actor Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario since 1996, was “relegated to surprise ches” in the film.
Danny Devito should’ve been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. pic.twitter.com/SRYjIRgfjI
– Lucina (Hiatus) 🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@LucinaDraws) September 23, 2021
Thus, the networks were divided in two, in those who took it with memes and those who demand an immediate change of cast.
– Josh Gong 🦆Illustrator Looking for Work (@duckmeat_woohoo) September 23, 2021
Chris Pratt Mario is the worst and best thing to happen all year
Like why, thats so dumb lmfao
But at the same time, the meme is funny as shit pic.twitter.com/8nnCXHO0vs
– Citranite 🧢 (@citranite) September 24, 2021
One last Chris Pratt Meme as Super Mario, let’s hope it’s a good movie.#NintendoDirect #Mario #Nintendo #NintendoSwitch #Super Mario #Memes #Shitpost # Memes2021 #MemesSpanish pic.twitter.com/2D6HUJw4SP
– Nani Project (@NaniProject) September 24, 2021
Not even Chris Pratt was saved: These are the best memes of the Mario moviehttps: //t.co/OdyHRzPnOe pic.twitter.com/S7pIJ7XA6a
– TierraGamer (@TierraGamer) September 24, 2021
The only thing missing from the movie #Super Mario Bros To make it perfect is James Corden as Yoshi’s voice. 😁 #MarioBros pic.twitter.com/MOOGDQ8ff0
– Soon (@proxcinely) September 24, 2021
The cast for the Spanish version of the film is now #Super Mario Bros! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/esUKlYD8l3
– José M. Saucedo 🏳️🌈 (@Azevrec) September 24, 2021
