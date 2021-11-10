The Batman unveils poster and logo: confirms the role of another important DC character

Lovers DC Comics are eager to see the role that the English actor Robert Pattinson What Batman in the long-awaited film of the same name that will premiere in March 2022. There is little we have seen of this installment directed by Matt reeves, but the critics say that we will find a dark film that will portray the origins of the Dark Knight.

While that happens, Warner has given some tests of how the Batman film will be longed for, because although the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger has recently come out in deliveries from the hand of Ben affleck What Justice league or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, this hasn’t had a solo movie since 2012, when it was released in theaters The Dark Knight Rises, starring Christian bale.

Four months after Robert Pattinson’s debut in The Batman, a new movie poster, in which the contrasting images in red and black that Matt Reeves has shown from the beginning. Red is the color of blood, which runs full of revenge through Bruce Wayne’s veins, and black is the color of night, just when the Bat Man goes out to fight evil, the perfect combination for a young vigilante who has yet to learn to control his instincts and strength.

In this new promotional poster you can also see a change in the logo of The Batman, Well, it is not only made up of the red letters that make up the name of the ribbon with the bat inside, but now the Batman and Catwoman silhouettes, who will become the protagonist’s love interest.

What is The Batman about?

During the DC Fandome, on October 16, we were able to see the second trailer of the solo film of the hero of Gotham City- In it we could appreciate a Bruce Wayne / Batman blinded by a thirst for revenge dealing with his own demons, but also against villains – like the Riddle or the Penguin– who want to take control of everything.

Everything seems to indicate that it will be a dark film, both in technical matter and in the plot, because the little we have seen from the hand of Warner and Matt Reeves is developed in night scenes that give a sense of mystery and complicity that surely enveloped more than one Batman fanatic. In the two previews they have featured, the song Something in the Way from Nirvana accompanies the action scenes.

This film starring Pattinson, will also feature the participation of Zoe kravitz What Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin farrell like the penguin, Paul Dano like the riddle, Andy Serkis What Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as a James “Jim” Gordon who is just starting a career in the Gotham City police.

If all goes well, The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, whom we know from films such as the Planet of the Apes saga or Cloverfield Avenue, will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

