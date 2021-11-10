The addiction of the Memo Ochoa worries Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team

Guillermo Ochoa is very focused on a new vice and within the Mexican National Team they fear that it will affect his sporting performance.

For many years, Guillermo Ochoa took over the goal of the Mexican National Team to the point of becoming one of the team’s top references, also being the one who has earned the most respect indoors.

Thanks to his great presence at Club América, Memo remains one of the “untouchables” at El Tri, knowing that he has earned that nickname due to the history of battles in which he was one of the protagonists.

Despite the fact that his performance is one of the most outstanding in the Aztec team, those in charge of the technical direction set off the alarms regarding his person for having detected an addiction in him.

The man with curlers does not stop playing video games and this has already become a kind of vice, neglecting hours of sports planning when he is at home, thus strengthening the distraction.

Through his social networks, the Las Águilas goalkeeper showed how he does to enjoy his Xbox at all times, no matter where he is in the world, spending long hours in front of the screen.

Before the duel against the United States in the qualifying rounds, it would not be strange for Gerardo Martino and his assistants to decide to put a limit on Ochoa, thus preventing his mind from wandering and losing the concentration it deserves on a playing field.