The 6 Amazon Prime series that you cannot miss

We have already spoken, on other occasions, of the most outstanding series of Netflix and HBO, so that today is the turn of Amazon prime, a platform that has not stopped growing over time, both in content and audience. In fact, it has subscribers who do not even know they are, because if one day you pay the Prime to receive a package more quickly, you also have access to the movies and series on the platform. If you have doubts as to whether this is your case, check it out, you never know. Perhaps you can enjoy a catalog that, although it does not have the amount of Netflix or the quality of HBO, offers really interesting proposals. Leaving aside that it has series of the size of Lost, Homeland, Fargo or Mad men, here we want to focus on his original fictions, perhaps not so well known, but worth giving them a try.





Julia Roberts She made her debut in the world of television starring in one of the best series of 2018. Her role was that of a psychologist who helps soldiers to reintegrate into civilian life within the framework of the Homecoming project. But a second timeline located a few years later would make us doubt the true objectives of this project. In ten short episodes, Homecoming creates a narrative full of clues and details where tension and confusion grow in the midst of a spectacular aesthetic, hallmark of the director Sam esmail, which sublimates the excellent cinematographic work that he had offered us in Mr. Robot. The anguishing and beautiful psychological labyrinth would be lengthened with a second season starring Janelle monáe, preserving many of the elements that had made it an extraordinary work, but without reaching the same level as the first part.

What if Homecoming It is the most aesthetic work of a director better known for another series, Mr. Robot, the same happens with Undone, wonderful proposal of Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate purdy, the creators of Bojack horseman. Which at the time was the first animated series of Amazon prime, is still the best of the platform in this field. And it is that the creativity that she gives off to explain the story of Alma, a girl who begins to lose track of time and reality after a car accident, is almost unmatched. What Undone It does is convey the sensation of mental chaos of the protagonist through a visual technique that mixes the drawing with the real image, so that we find animated characters that, at the same time, are actors acting, such as Rosa Salazar or Bob odekirk (Better Callo Saul). The result is often puzzling but, above all, fascinating.



But if there is a field where Amazon prime stands out especially is that of comedy. Surely you have already heard about the acclaimed Fleabag and The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, so we bring you one of less known, but very original. Upload is a series that dares to mix the science fiction ideas of The Good Place or San Junipero – one of the best episodes of Black mirror – with elements of mystery, romance and the signature humor of Greg Daniels, creator of The Office (US) and Parks and Recreation. The result is the curious love story between a boy who has died but who keeps his consciousness alive in a digitally created space and one of the girls who works as a technical assistant for clients living in the afterlife. A completely impossible relationship full of tenderness and rather absurd humor. The last recommendation of the platform is dedicated to lovers of classical music and orchestras. A world underrepresented on television that Mozart in the Jungle manages to bring all generations together through a fun and relaxed tone. Winner of a Golden Globe for best comedy, focuses on the role of the oboist Halley in the demanding New York Philharmonic Orchestra, full of eccentric characters among which stands out its new director, the teacher Rodrigo Da Souza, with whom Halley will establish a special connection. The series stands out, obviously, for its soundtrack, but it also stands out in the field of performances, with a magnificent Lola kirke in the title role and a hilarious Gael Garcia Bernal acting as director.

