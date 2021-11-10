The 5 best movies of all time available on Netflix during November 2021

The extensive catalog of Netflix sometimes it causes us to not be able to find the great variety that exists in its streaming platform, that is why we share with you the productions that you must see this month.

We know that subscribers are looking for productions that captivate us with their incredible content, that is why you should not miss out on these stories.

Here we share the movies that you should not miss this month, because you can find content of various genres, do not forget to share us what was your film favorite?

5 best movies available on Netflix

Brian’s life: The production that premiered in 1979 is currently classified as a masterpiece, as well as one of the best comedies in cinema, here we will know the life of a young man, as well as the opening animated credits.

Lost: The film released in 2014 tells us the life of a perfect marriage, until the wife disappears causing him to be accused of her disappearance.

The sinister island: This incredible production starring Leonardo DiCaprio is based on the novel Shutter Island where two federal agents arrive on an island in the mid-1950s.

My neighbor totoro: From the year 1988, the world famous production introduces us to a peculiar mascot called Totoro, who is presented to the daughters of a peasant couple who live on the outskirts of the city in Japan.







The perfect assassin: The 1994 film introduces us to the French actor Luc Besson with the young Natalie Portman who star as a neighbor who takes care of Mathilda, a girl who lost her family at the hands of Stansfield, played by Gary Oldman.