That 70s Show will have a Netflix spin off

At the end of the 90s, the series began to be broadcast That ’70s Show, which told the adventures of a group of teenagers who lived in the 70s. Thanks to this program, several actors rose to fame, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and now, Netflix plans to make a spin-off of the series.

In accordance with Deadline, the series that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis worked on and who years later became a couple, will have a spin-off that will be produced by Netflix and which will be named after That ’90s Show.

The medium mentions that the sequel will tell the story of Leia Forma, daughter of Eric and Dona, characters played by Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, respectively. The young woman will meet other teenagers from Point Place, while visiting her grandparents.

Until now it is known that there is no agreement with the original actors of That ’70s Show to appear in the series, with the exception of Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, who being the parents of the protagonist of the story will make their appearance in the spin-off.

The series inspired by That ’70s Show will have 10 episodes that will be produced by Carsey-Werner Company, the same one that produced the original series and That ’80s Show. Netflix has been interested in making this show because of the rage that causó when he was on the platform.

At the moment the cast that will give life to the adolescents is unknown and something that many hope is that in some future the other actors who were part of That ’70s Show they come together at least to appear in one chapter.

