Ten games that you cannot miss on this FIFA Date

There is just over a year to go before the Qatar World Cup, the first to be held in November and December, but in the coming days, several teams will already know that they will only be able to watch it on television.

For example, the 10 groups of European qualifiers are completed on this date FIFA, leaving only the play-off dispute (and the last three places on the continent) in March. Germany and Denmark already has its safe place in the world and the last direct tickets will be defined in the coming days.

Africa It also completes its groups, sending ten teams to the playoffs that will define the five direct spots. Senegal and Morocco they already have their guaranteed place in this last phase.

On South America, Brazil you can confirm your ranking in this FIFA datewhile the fighting in the middle zone may intensify. Concacaf and Asia They enter the second half of their playoffs.

The qualifying rounds of Oceania They have not yet started, but should be played in March to determine who will go to the intercontinental play-off, whose crossovers are not yet known.

Here the most important games of the FIFA Date:

1. Australia vs. Saudi Arabia

Australians are playing at home again after almost two years due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. And the timing couldn’t be more important: the Saudis lead the group with a perfect record: four wins in four games. Australia it follows with 9 points, and a loss could open the door to Japan, which he lost in October. The Japanese, with 6 points, visit Vietnam.

The two best teams in the group will go directly to the world, while the third party has to face the third party from the other group in a single match to be eligible for the intercontinental play-off.

2. Italy vs. Switzerland

The Olympic Stadium in Rome marked the beginning of the journey of Italy towards the title of the Euro 2020, and now could be the stage to get your ticket to Qatar 2022 and mark your return to the world Cup after not attending the World Cup 2018. Italians have the same 14 points as Switzerland. In case of victory, the visit to North Ireland in the last round it should be a mere formality for the confirmation of the Azzurri.

3. Uruguay vs. Argentina

The oldest rivalry in South American soccer will live another chapter. Argentina go through a magical year after winning the America Cup ending the lack of titles. For its part, the Uruguayan team is going through a difficult stage, with criticism of Oscar Tabárez and even questioning his future in the position he has held since 2006.

4. United States vs. Mexico

The strongest confrontation of Concacaf it is no longer alone in the field. The dispute over dual-national players has intensified in recent years, with the latest character being Ricardo Pepi. The 18-year-old forward was born in El Paso, on the Texas-Mexico border, and chose to represent USA, scoring three goals in his first four games. Mexico Unbeaten leads the decisive octagonal, which gives three direct places and one to the play-off, with 14 points. USA it follows closely, with 11 units.

5. Portugal vs. Serbia

If the technology had already been available to assist umpiring in the qualifiers of the UEFA in march, maybe Portugal he would come into this game with his place already guaranteed. The invalidated goal to Cristiano Ronaldo, with the ball clearly crossing the goal line, it would have given victory to Fernando Santos’ team, who had to settle for 2-2. Three days before, Portugal visit to Ireland eliminated and only need to win to overcome Serbia at the table and look for a tie at home.

6. Spain vs. Sweden

A duel with dramatic potential for the Spanish at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, as long as the group does not decide beforehand. Sweden leads the group with 15 points, compared to 13 for Spain, and has an easy match on paper against Georgia, away from home, on the penultimate day. La Roja will face Greece, who has 9 points, has already beaten the Swedes and played his last card to try for second place (which qualifies for the play-off). The victory in Athens ensures that Spain depend on yourself on the final journey.

7. Croatia vs. Russia

The Croatian city of Split is the scene of the confrontation that must define the first place of the group in the last round. Russia leads with 19 points, two more than Croatia. Cyprus and Malta, surprises are unlikely. The Russians are therefore likely to play for a draw to condemn the Croats to reclassification.

8. Ghana vs. South Africa

The world Cup organized by the South Africans did not bring much progress for the country’s national team, which has racked up modest results since then. But their campaign in the playoffs has been good, and the Bafana Bafana lead the group with 10 points, one more than Ghana, who they visit in the last round. Earlier, on Thursday, the two face teams that have already been eliminated: Ghana will be measured at Ethiopia and South Africa to Zimbabwe. Interestingly, these two games will be played on South African soil, after the CAF declare that the Ethiopian field of Bahir Dar was unsuitable for hosting international matches.

9. Holland vs. Norway

Holland leads the sector with 19 points, two more than Norway, who will face Latvia at home in the penultimate round. The Dutch are going to Montenegro and they know that, winning, in the worst case scenario they will play for a draw in Rotterdam. Norway, which will not have Erling haaland due to injury and may still be left out of the playoff as Turkey has 15 points and will face Gibraltar and Montenegro.

10. Cameroon vs. Ivory Coast

One of the two African powers will end the match without participating in their second world consecutive. Cameroon plays the decisive duel at home, but is one point behind the Ivorians before the penultimate round, in which both face eliminated teams (Malawi and Mozambique, respectively). Ivory Coast has Sebastian haller, protagonist in the Champions League with the Ajax and scorer of two goals in the decisive 2-1 victory over Cameroon in September.