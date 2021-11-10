Sweet Tooth: Could Robert Downey Jr join Season 2 of the series as an actor?

Sweet Tooth received many reactions from Marvel fans who learned that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. played some role in the production of the Netflix series. But now a supposed rumor adds him to a key role as an actor. Could it be possible?

Sweet tooth premiered in Netflix on June 4, 2021, and within days it began to become the most-watched show on the streaming service. The show that takes a look at a post-apocalyptic world that reflects the current situation in the world with the coronavirus (COVID-19) has won the favor of its audience, and fans cannot help but catch it.

Sweet Thooth: Robert Downey Jr. is the executive producer of the Netflix show

A star of Sweet tooth He mentioned recently in an interview that Robert Downey Jr would be perfect for some roles on the show. Find out what roles you think Nonso Anozie that the renowned actor could play well.

Since 2008, fans have gotten used to seeing Robert Downey Jr play Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the actor passed from the role with the death of his character Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

Although the star has yet to appear on the show, he has played a pivotal role in ensuring that fans see the wonders of the post-apocalyptic universe that is. Sweet Tooth. Robert Downey Jr’s production company, Team Downey, is responsible for bringing the series to the small screen.

Nonso Anozie thinks RDJ would play Sweet Thooth perfectly

In a recent detailed interview, Anozie, who plays Tommy in Sweet Tooth, was asked if he could imagine the Iron Man star appearing on screen in season 2. Although the actor spoke hypothetically, he did mention a few ways. RDJ could join the cast of Sweet Tooth.

“I think a character that maybe didn’t appear in the comic could come play and who better than Iron Man. I think he would have to join our gang, for sure.”

Netflix He has yet to give a definitive answer regarding the show’s return for a second season thus far. The show’s producers said they wrote a conclusive ending for the first season, which would keep the series well if it wasn’t picked up for a season 2.