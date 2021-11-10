Sport improves school performance and children’s brain health

Exercising is key to good physical and mental health, and more and more studies are coming out showing the great benefits of being active. The last, a Spanish work that has been published in the magazine Frontiers in Nutrition, has revealed that schoolchildren and adolescents who play sports have better academic performance, and this good habit positively impacts brain molecular function and the endocrine function of adipose tissue.

In the research, which has been carried out by researchers from the University of Granada (UGR), these conclusions were reached thanks to the analysis of 103 children from 11 years on average, which were divided into two groups based on whether they performed physical exercise after classes or not, and nutritional intake, body composition, adherence to Mediterranean diet, the endocrine function of adipose tissue, the biomarkers of brain molecular function, and the hematological and biochemical data at the time of the start of the study and six months later.

The results of this work showed that doing physical exercise regularly in childhood and adolescence, avoiding sedentary habits, could have benefits in the endocrine function of adipose tissue, in the molecular function of the brain and in academic performance.

Active children had higher levels of healthy brain biomarkers, such as nerve growth factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and irisin

Levels of proteins such as leptin, MCP-1, lipocalin-2, adipsin, and PAI-1 were lower in the group of active children and adolescents in tests performed after six months. However, adiponectin and osteocrine increased markedly in this group, which could indicate an improvement in the endocrine function of adipose tissue, reducing the risk of obesity.

58% of active children followed the Mediterranean diet

On the other hand, increases in biomarkers of healthy brain status, such as nerve growth factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and irisin, were reported among those who did regular vigorous physical activity, generating large benefits in brain function and in the academic performance of school-age children and adolescents.

In the research, no statistically significant differences were found between the active and sedentary group with respect to age, height and bone mass. The weight and body mass index (BMI) of the active group were lower than in the non-exercising group, showing higher levels of lean mass and less fat mass.

58.68% of the children in the exercise group had a high adherence to the Mediterranean diet, compared with 46.32% in the inactive group. The exercise group was also more concerned that their diet included more fiber, vitamin B1, B2, B6, B12, D, niacin, folic acid, iron, zinc, selenium, and copper. Triglyceride and HDL cholesterol levels were higher in the exercise group at the end of the study.