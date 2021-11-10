Spoiler-Free Eternals: What To Expect In Theaters

The long-awaited installment of Eternals has finally hit theaters (Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved)

After with the snap of a finger they returned to all the people who had disappeared because of Thanos, humanity began to restore itself, however, not everything could be “honey on flakes”, it was only a matter of time for new adversaries to appear.

That is when the Eternals, who had previously been considered as gods and that now they meet again to face the deviants to save humanity.

The start of this great battle that joins the family of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) hit theaters on November 5 full of excitement, drama and new characters.

Ajak (Salma Hayek) at Marvel Studios, during the movie Eternals (Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved)

Without a doubt, something that attracted the attention of Mexicans from the beginning of the filming is that Salma Hayek, recognized for having shaped her acting career from the small screen, she plays the role of Ajak, who in the comic He is a tall, blond man, with blue eyes and muscular. However, this time it is the opposite, that is, she is a short and Latin woman.

Her character stands out for being the only one of her kind capable of communicating with the Celestials and your greatest power is having the gift of healing.

In the cast there is also Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena, another powerful member of the Eternals, possessor of superhuman strength and intellect, who uses a spear as a distinctive sign of battle.

Eternals movie poster (Photo: Courtesy Marvel)

Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Lia McHugh is Sprite, Kumail Nanjiani is Kigo and Gemma Chan is Sersi. Finally, Kit harington, remembered for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, plays the role of Dane whitman or the Black Knight, who despite not having superhero skills is a skilled swordsman who will contribute in the fight for the love relationship he maintains with Sersi.

It should be remembered that Eternals They were sent to Earth 7 thousand years ago by the Celestials, ancient divine beings, to defend humanity from the deviants, mutant monsters created by the Celestials when tests with the first inhabitants of the planet went wrong.

Despite having super powers the Eternals were not to interfere in human affairs unless deviants were involved, hence they were never seen before in the entire world. Marvel Multiverse.

Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) in Eternals (Photo: Sophie Mutevelian. Courtesy © 2021 Marvel Studios. All Rights Reserved)

Outside of spoilers, the protagonists will begin to question the latter, because for millennia they obeyed the command of the Celestials. Thus, it is possible that at some point in the battle unexpected changes will emerge.

This movie is Directed by Chloé Zhao of Chinese origin, who in the last installment of the Oscars won the award for best director and best film for Nomadland. Although his profile is more indie, his bet on the production of Disney it is a seal of guarantee.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major hurdle for many films, including Eternals that has finally reached theaters. The film will be screened for several days in Mexico and can be enjoyed in traditional Cinepolis theaters as well as 4DX, located at various points. You can check here which one is the closest.

KEEP READING:

“Eternals”: Official trailer caused a sensation when it was screened at the Magic Water Circuit

“Eternals”, the new superhero film that bets on diversity

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of Marvel’s “Eternals”