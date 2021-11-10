Spider-Man: No Way Home and other movies that were leaked before its premiere | Famous

Hollywood movie studios spend millions of dollars producing movies that wow and engage audiences, so they spare no resources to protect the plot of their tapes.
But, even with all the measures they implement, in the Internet Age it is impossible to prevent images, scripts or even complete films from ending up on a blog or on social networks before their release.
Some cases of leaks were so extreme that the law had to intervene to punish the culprits, since the box office success of a production was put at risk.
‘Zack’s Snyder Justice League’
The first version of Justice League did not have the expected success, therefore, Zack Snyder launched a campaign so that Warner Bros studios decided to release his original idea.
After years of insistence, Warner Bros decided to release ‘Zack´´’s Snyder Justice League’ to promote its new streaming platform. Unfortunately for them, some images and even full clips of the new version circulated on the Internet weeks before the official launch.
The conclusion of the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was one of the most anticipated events by comic book fans.
Despite Marvel’s attempts to keep the details of his tape secret, someone leaked on reddit and other social networks the first minutes of it and some gifs.
‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’
An incomplete version with unfinished visual effects of Wolverine’s solo adventure was leaked ahead of its release, benefiting piracy.
But this time, the culprit was brought to justice. According to the BBC, Gilberto Sánchez was charged and sentenced to one year in supervised prison and limited access to the Internet for the leak of this tape.
Part of the Marvel mercenary movie was leaked at San Diego Comic Con in 2014. Despite that, final box office earnings of more than $ 700 million were reported, so arguably, it was a success.
‘Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’
Lucasfilm’s strong bet, in 2005, was the closing of the second trilogy of ‘Star Wars’, although the complete film was on the Internet hours before its premiere.
According to the BBC, eight characters faced legal charges for copyright infringement.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
The closing of the Spider-Man trilogy from Marvel Studios has been in the spotlight since the beginning of 2021, because fans were waiting for an official trailer or posters that would prove them right about their theories.
On November 8, just over a month after its theatrical release, several images of the film were leaked on the Internet, where the appearance of new characters was confirmed.
So far neither Marvel nor members of the production have confirmed or denied the veracity of these photographs.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Alejandro González Iñárritu won the Oscar for Best Actor and Best Director thanks to this film.
Unfortunately, a copy could not be prevented from circulating on the Internet hours before its theatrical release. According to Variety, this time the culprit had to pay $ 1.1 million to 20th Century Fox as compensation for the damage.
Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and the other stars this film brought together were a pleasant surprise for fans of action movies.
This was completely leaked just an hour before its premiere. The culprits were arrested in the UK and, according to the BBC, tried for piracy crimes.