Sofía Vergara is ready to become Griselda Blanco

Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard will participate in Netflix’s “Griselda”, along with Sofía Vergara. Colombian filmmaker Andrés Baiz will direct all episodes. “Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to run a billion dollar empire, years before many of the most notorious drug lords we know so much about, ”Sofía Vergara said in a statement.

The “Los Angeles Times” also published that Balaguer and the Colombian actress “have been developing the project for eight years under their Latin World Entertainment label, even before taking it to Netflix”. The newspaper also noted that Ingrid Escajeda will be working as a writer, executive producer and showrunner.

“Griselda Blanco has long been an exciting project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners have chosen us to help her tell that story, “Newman told the outlet.

To conclude, Newman revealed his admiration for Sofía Vergara: “Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, it means we have a very exciting series to share. “