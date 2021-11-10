Sofía Vergara is ready to become Griselda Blanco

November 09, 2021 – 10:11 PM
Colombian-born actress Sofía Vergara will be in charge of playing Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries “Griselda”
Sofía Vergara will have a double challenge in “Griselda”, the new Netflix miniseries. The Colombian actress will play the leading role and will be the executive producer in the series that will tell the life of one of the most controversial women in the world of drug trafficking, Griselda White, also known as the “Black Widow”.
Recently, Netflix announced that Sofía Vergara will be the lead and executive producer. According to the “Los Angeles Times”, the series will also be produced by Eric Newman, who was commissioned to create the famous series “Narcos,” which tells the life of drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard will participate in Netflix’s “Griselda”, along with Sofía Vergara. Colombian filmmaker Andrés Baiz will direct all episodes. “Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to run a billion dollar empire, years before many of the most notorious drug lords we know so much about, ”Sofía Vergara said in a statement.
The “Los Angeles Times” also published that Balaguer and the Colombian actress “have been developing the project for eight years under their Latin World Entertainment label, even before taking it to Netflix”. The newspaper also noted that Ingrid Escajeda will be working as a writer, executive producer and showrunner.
“Griselda Blanco has long been an exciting project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners have chosen us to help her tell that story, “Newman told the outlet.
To conclude, Newman revealed his admiration for Sofía Vergara: “Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, it means we have a very exciting series to share. “
