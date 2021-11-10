Selection of Germany infected with Covid-19

Berlin Germany. Selection of Germany canceled training this day for the match they will hold this Thursday against Liechtenstein due to a case of Covid-19 on one of the players.

According to the German newspaper “Bild” the player who tested positive would have been the defender Niklas Süle, from Bayern Munich, who would have been positive in the test despite having the complete schedule of the vaccine. Süle had already tested positive a year ago.

Süle had to leave the call the same Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi that, despite having tested negative, they have to go into quarantine because they are considered close contacts.

Another group of four players, who have not been identified by the German Football Federation, has remained in the call but subjected to special biological safety measures.

The German coach, Hansi flick, called up midfielder Maximilian Arnold, winger Ridle Baku and forward Kevin Volland, in reaction to the casualties that occurred after Süle’s positive.

Center-back Jonhatan Tah had previously been called up in response to Niko Schlotterbeck’s muscular problems.

“The news is naturally hard a few days before the games. But health takes priority, ”said DFB director of selections Oliver Bierhoff.

Germany has already secured the classification to

Qatar 2022



and must play on Thursday against Liechtenstein and Sunday against Armenia.

German soccer had recently been rocked by an argument after it became known that midfielder Joshua Kimmich has not wanted to be vaccinated because he has personal doubts.

Technician from the Czech Republic has tested positive

On the other hand, the technician of the Czech Republic, Jaroslav Silhavy, has tested positive for Covid-19 And he will not be on the bench next Tuesday to lead his team against Estonia, in the last qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Although Coach Silhavy is vaccinated, he has tested positive. The good news is that he did not come into contact with anyone from the national team in the last twelve days, ”the Czech Football Federation explained in a statement.

The Czechs, second in group E, but with one more game than Wales, come to the November 16 clash against the Baltics with no room for maneuver to gain access to the

repechage

.

With information from EFE