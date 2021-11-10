See who will be Robert Downey Jr.’s successor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After a decade of seeing them on the big screen, the truth is that many fans of the UCM they are not yet ready to say goodbye to their favorite heroes from the first generation of Avengers; However, the company is firmly entering Phase 4 of the saga, so the time has come to say goodbye to “Iron Man” and company.

This last character was one of the most important, he had his own three solo films, and now he is ready to hand over the baton to the next bearer of the steel suit: “Riri Williams.”

“Williams” is a relatively new character to the fandom, having been introduced to the comics only in 2016. She begins her hero path by building her own armor, an approximation to the original costume of Hombre de Hierro. It turns out to be so good that “Tony Stark” himself welcomes her as his protégé, leading to her becoming “Ironheart.”

Now, according to his own Kevin Feige from Marvel studios, “Ironheart” will make its big screen debut next July, as part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. It’s still not clear how the character will fit into the sequel to ‘Black Panther’, but what is known is who will give life to the character: Dominique thorne.

TO Thorne23-year-old we have seen her before in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, and now joins the ranks of Marvel to preserve the technological legacy of Hombre de Hierro.

And as if that were not enough, it has also been confirmed that the superheroine will have her own spin-off series. In an interview with ComicBook, the CEO of Marvel studios said about the introduction of “Ironheart” to the UCM:

–We are shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, right now, and the character of ‘Riri Williams’, you will meet him in ‘Black Panther 2’ first … He started shooting, I think, this week before his ‘Ironheart’ series. Via ComicBook.

Of course, the safest thing is that we will not see Robert Downey Jr. returning as the mentor of “Ironheart”, since the actor has assured multiple times that he will not play the character again. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, for its part, it will be released in July 2022 and Letitia wright, “Shuri”, the king’s sister in the fiction of Marvel; will assume the leading role.