Sebastián Villalobos nominated for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards as Latino Influencer of the Year

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
22

The global awards ceremony in which fans are the only judges opens its voting period. Entering the official site pca.eonline.com, fans can now vote for their favorite artist.

AND! Entertainment announced the start of voting for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will once again celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen in their entirety by fans and the public. In each of the 40 categories, fans around the world can now choose the nominees that represent the best of the year in film, television, music and pop culture.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here