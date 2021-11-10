Sebastián Córdova failed with the 10 in America due to his low level in Liga MX and bad statistics

Sebastian Cordova has become the most criticized player in America in the middle of a campaign in which his team finished the regular phase as the overall leader of the competition and obtained their ticket to the League directly with two weeks in advance, which would lead to suppose that the level of the players was ideal in the campaign.

However, the player who received the 10 azulcrema in this tournament has been harshly questioned for his poor performance on the pitch, for which communicators such as Paco Villa and Jose Ramon Fernandez they have crossed it out of “Cold chest”, while last Saturday in the match against Monterrey, The fans took their toll on him with boos when he took the ball and also when he left the field to go out of exchange.

When reviewing in detail the performance of the midfielder of the blue cream, the numbers are overwhelming and exhibit a poor level of Cordova. His presence on the field has contributed little to nothing for the Millonetas even when he has played in different positions, both on the attacking front and in the midfield.

Sebastian He has records that are worrying in Coapa since of the 13 league games in which he participated in this semester with the creams, had nothing else five shots on goal, an accuracy in the auctions of 35.7 percent, five successful centers to the area, that is, 22.7 percent effectiveness in that area. His percentage of successful passes was not entirely positive when completing 152 good passes, which was worth to him to reach a 70 percent total; In addition, he only made 56 percent of his passes in the rival field, completed only seven dribbles and did not put up an assist in the tournament.

In addition to this, the account in Twitter from @Stats_CAmerica revealed that, in the last 300 minutes on the pitch, Cordova He has not made a single shot with goal direction and his area of ​​movement is very small, which exhibits a little sacrifice when collaborating in defensive tasks and passivity on his part when attacking.

DISPLICENCE OR EMOTIONAL AFFECTION?

The moment that Sebastián Córdova is going through is not a secret for anyone and as already mentioned, he has been the target of criticism as strong as it is constant, which, added to the boos from the fans in the rostrum in conjunction with the negative comments on social networks , could lead to suppose that he is emotionally affected.

About that, Monumental Eagles He was able to know that within Club América there is an area focused on human development that works with players on coaching issues on a constant and scheduled basis, although if at any given time a player requires specific help, the institution provides it immediately.

In the same way, this portal was able to know that the Americanist leadership already has a negative perspective of Sebastian in the sense that they think he has been complacent, a situation that makes them not happy at all, particularly in an instance where the League comes and requires all of their footballers at their highest point to fight for the championship.

Having said that, Sebastian Cordova has everyone worried about America, from fans to the board. They require the emergence of a talent that has recently been overshadowed by confirmed apathy in their numbers. Changing the boos for applause depends only on him at a crucial moment such as the great Mexican soccer party.