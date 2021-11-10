Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will be covered in the new ‘reality’

It seems that ‘Lord’ Scott Disick (38) is going to come out in the new ‘Keeping Up With The Karsashians‘and above it is going to line. Klan fans were blown away when they announced they would say goodbye to their reality after twenty seasons on the air, but it was never really part of their plans to stay away from TV for too long and now they have started filming a new program on the Hulu streaming service.

When this new project was confirmed, in which they will continue to document their happiest moments and their disagreements, one of the great unknowns that arose was who would be part of the cast: Kourtney Kardashian (42), the eldest of the sisters, had recognized on several occasions that she was fed up with allowing the cameras to record inside her house, and the participation of her ex, Scott Disick, was also on the air now that she not only does not go to get back with him but has been promised (with OMG request) with Travis Barker.

As US Weekly magazine has now announced, Scott is accompanying his old in-laws and Kourtney in this project in exchange for a ‘scandalous amount of money’ that, apparently, would compensate for the bad drink of seeing the mother of his three children with his new sentimental partner, of whom he does not have a very good opinion according to the bad tongues.

The permanence of Kourtney’s ex in the previous ‘reality’ even after the couple’s breakup in 2015 was justified by the close relationship he still maintains with his ex-mother-in-law and ex-sisters-in-law, but he made it very clear from the beginning of the negotiations that He would only consider appearing in the new reality show if he was paid the amount he expected, and he succeeded. The boy will be ‘Lord’ and it will seem that he does not have many lights (the dubbing and the plots that were put in the program do not help, eye), but for money he does know how to move: not in vain he qualifies himself as ” businessman “, and he will live on something (apart from the family inheritance, of course).

Scott Disick’s latest relationships

Although at first it was said that he was mounting drama because of his ex-girlfriend’s engagement, it turns out that Scott, for his part, has not been quiet. After breaking up with Sofia Richie, with whom he had a serious relationship, he started dating Amelia Hamlin, but that too ended but a few days ago he was found enjoying a dinner in West Hollywood with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, so, who knows? The same already has a companion for the wedding …