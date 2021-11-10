Scientology or how to attract followers taking advantage of the misfortune caused by the volcano eruption on La Palma

Disasters such as the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, fortunately are associated with numerous demonstrations of solidarity, not only spiritual but also material. However, there are also opportunities to attract groups that take advantage of this weakness due to misfortune to spread their message and convince.

It is the case of the Scientology, who in recent days have been seen on the island to supposedly help. It is likely that this is the case, but the ultimate goal is to attract followers. Proof of this was one of the messages they spread via Facebook, which read the following:

“Hello, we are volunteer ministers and we are here in La Palma to help you reduce your stress so that you can face this situation with better spirits.

Contact us if you know someone who is very upset, disoriented or simply if you would like to help others by learning these practical tools with immediate and visible improvement results in the person’s mind.

It is totally free.

We can move where you are. “

And they are accompanied by a phone number to gather more information and that you speak directly with them. If you look closely, they do not say at any time to which group they belong. Thus, any interested party might well think that it is a simple solidarity group, an NGO or a Christian affiliation.

SCIENTIOLOGY WANTS TO “CONQUER” LA PALMA

However, if we see the photos of its protagonists, it becomes clear who we are talking about. On their prints you can read “Scientology Volunteer Minister” or Volunteer Minister of Scientology. Are their intentions good apart from trying to capture or do they only take advantage of the dramatic situation of hundreds of families who have lost everything to lead them towards their collective and beliefs?

The truth is that they are not the only ones but they are different. La Palma has been filled these days with various organizations and groups that offer logistical, material, human or psychological help. They try to contribute to what can be done to alleviate a dramatic situation where many families have lost absolutely everything (house, belongings, personal belongings …). The luckiest ones were able to quickly gather up the basics before the advancing lava washed away everything.

Faced with such a situation, the Scientology He has seen a unique opportunity to spread his ideas and attract followers. But those who have gone to La Palma belong specifically to the Volunteer Ministers, one of the most visible organizations of the Church of Scientology (Scientology). What is your specific mission?

VOLUNTEER MINISTERS, ACTIVISTS ON THE FIELD

Indeed, the main work of this organization belonging to the Scientology It is to move to places where natural disasters or attacks with many victims have occurred, in order to carry out its work we could say evangelizing. They take advantage, with better or worse faith, of an extreme situation that produces weakness and a greater tendency to cling to whatever it is, so that the victim embraces this group and joins.

offer ‘practical tools’ for victims and affected

They are also easily recognizable with the striking yellow garments with the text and always offering what they call “practical tools” of the sect for victims and affected. An example was the 9/11 attacks, which recently turned 20 years old, as well as natural catastrophes such as the floods in La Plata (Argentina) in 2013. In both they achieved great media coverage.

SCIENTIOLOGY COULD NOT STOP TAKING ADVANTAGE OF COVID

Of course, as soon as possible, the Volunteer Ministers They walked the streets of the main cities of many countries offering materials aimed at teaching people how to face times of these characteristics. It was especially in the first months of the pandemic, when the world was hit the hardest.

All this is very calculated and more for a sect like the Scientology, distinguished by its high degree of organization and discipline. Nothing is left to chance and everyone knows what to do and is clear on how to do it. Luis Santamaría, a member of the Ibero-American Network for the Study of Sects (RIES) and one of the leading experts in the field, explained it in a recent academic article.

In it he also explains how the Volunteer Ministers program works. It indicates that it is “coordinated at the level of the local churches and with the participation of the members of the movement, either individually or in groups, to help others.” In his research, Santamaría also points out that “although it is a program that is developed permanently, it has charged high visibility during major disasters, in which it has been possible to see the Volunteer Ministers, with their yellow outfits, lending their collaboration – which includes, as they themselves state, ‘physical help and spiritual assistance’-. For this they have the permanent team of Voluntary Ministers of Disaster Response ”.

The researcher is clear that the Scientology take advantage of occasions such as the drama on La Palma due to the erupting volcano to campaign for recruitment and gain visibility. His objective, he indicates, is “someone who is very affected, disoriented” or people who “would like to help others.” For this they offer the group practices as a remedy to overcome the problems and difficulties of the tragedy and start a new life.

THE INCREDIBLE HEADQUARTERS OF SCIENTIOLOGY IN MADRID

In 2004, actor Tom Cruise, a recognized member of the sect, like other Holywood stars such as John Travolta, inaugurated a luxurious and gigantic headquarters in the Madrid capital., almost in front of the Congress of Deputies. At that time the actor had a relationship with Penelope Cruz, who did not attend the event but her sister Monica, who declared herself a “sympathizer” of the sect.

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly the one who has made Scientology known to the world the most, without hesitation when it comes to defending its principles and activities. Although it had been established in Spain since the 80s, with Cruise and the inauguration of such a brand new headquarters, it had a boom. In Spain the legislation is very lax and confusing in this regard, but in neighboring countries such as Germany it is considered a sect and not a religion.