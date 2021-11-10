Say goodbye to stereotypes about aesthetic medicine

“Those lips are not yours”, “you have more stretched skin”, “you have done a little retouch!”. Surely on more than one occasion one of your friends has made these comments to you questioning your decision to go through an aesthetic medicine clinic. Or yourself, who has caught yourself saying to the doctor, “Please, doctor, let me notice it, but don’t let others notice it.”

The good news is that we have a chance to free ourselves from that stigma that exists when we speak of aesthetic medicine. The Dynamic Beauty campaign, launched by the Teoxane Laboratories, is going to give us a hand.

Well, very easy, to promote a beauty free of stereotypes, labels and prejudices. A natural beauty where aesthetic medicine is a good thing, which works every day to take care of us and make us feel good. Because the time has come to tell your friends to stop using words so outdated like “retouching” or “repairing” and changing them for others like “caring for”.

Teoxane

Aesthetic medicine takes care of us

That’s what it’s all about, looking at ourselves in the mirror and seeing ourselves more beautiful. No matter our sexual condition, age or cultural generation, we are all people to whom we like to take care of ourselves and feel goodWe are concerned about our health and that is why we practice sports, we go to the dentist or nutritionist. And that in the same way that we go to these specialists, you also do it with your trusted aesthetic doctor.

This campaign is called Dynamic Beauty because aesthetic medicine is as dynamic as our lives and adapts to every vital moment and to the decisions that we are making. Forget that the aesthetic doctor is a mere corrector of wrinkles and imperfections, go further and see it as a specialist who accompanies you in the process of getting to feel good, safe and very proud. And ask him, do not be left with doubts, find out.

And if you still do not have it clear, Dynamic Beauty has launched its profile on Instagram @bellezadinamica_teoxane with the aim of serving as a platform for you to find information, see the results of the work of the best clinics, answer questions about the protocols with hyaluronic acid, discover the most advanced techniques and of course, share your experiences with your friends.

And don’t forget that Teoxane’s dynamic hyaluronic acidThanks to its resilience, it adapts to facial dynamics while maintaining features and expressiveness, as it integrates perfectly into the tissues and adapts to the gesticulation and dynamism of the face.

From shame to pride

To give increased visibility to this campaign, throughout this month, so famous influencers such as @soylaforte @rodrifuertes @susanamegan @carlosoleramos @verdeliss or @adrianatorrebejano will tell us in first person what they think about the importance of do away with labels around aesthetic medicine.

Feeling good about oneself physically has a direct impact on our psychological well-being and that does not understand genres. So you already know, Open your mind because the time has come to welcome natural beauty and start the #adynamicbeauty revolution.

