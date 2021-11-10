Santos, excited by the possible convocation of Gibrán Lajud to Lebanon, given the opportunity to open up to a new market

The goalkeeper considers that a possible call would give the Lagunera squad a presence in the Asian market

MEXICO.- The option that the goalkeeper has taken Gibran Lajud to represent, at a given moment, the National Team of the Lebanese Republic, was well received by Santos Laguna, which at all times has supported him in his decisions.

After receiving his Lebanese passport, which will permanently remove him from any possibility of defending the shirt of the Tricolor, Gibrán Lajud told ESPN Digital that the Santos board “is very excited that I can go to the Lebanon team. I think it is also a good opportunity for the club to open up to an Asian market that may not have much presence ”.

Gibrán Lajud, the Mexican goalkeeper with a Lebanese passport ESPN Digital

Gibrán Lajud said that on the part of the lagoon team “there is a lot of interest and total support for all this to happen.”

YOUR THOUGHT CHANGED AFTER THE PANDEMIC

Mexican by birth and national selected in various stages of his career with El Tri, Gibran Lajud He knows that when the Lebanese Republic Soccer Federation informs him that he has received FIFA approval to change colors there will be no going back and he will have to forget his Aztec past and focus on representing another country.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Without hesitation, Gibrán Lajud declared that he has it well thought out and in no way will he be in trouble if at any given moment Mexico calls him back to the national team.

“With the situation of the Covid pandemic, because personally I never would have imagined that situations like this were going to touch us, lately my way of being, my way of thinking, is to live today and enjoy the moment and take the opportunities that gives you life, “he added Gibran Lajud, goalkeeper of the Saints which indicates that if a summons from the Lebanese national teamObviously I would say yes, since “it is a dream that I have had since I was a child to be able to play a tie to attend a World Cup.”

However, it recognizes Gibran Lajud that being Mexican and feeling all the love for Mexico, his wish would have been to play a World Cup with him Tri, but “I repeat: we do not know with all this that has happened on the planet, what will happen to us in a day, in a month, in a year. Therefore, if today I have the chance to play a tie with Lebanon and be able to go to a World Cup, I would take it and live it with great pride and with great respect for the country, thinking that it is what has touched me, what is current and the closest ”.

For Gibran Lajud, 27, there is no tomorrow. His new sporting life at the national team level is close to taking a turn and he bluntly states that “there is no resentment or pain or any sense of lack of opportunity in the national teams of Mexico; on the contrary, I just have a lot of gratitude, gratitude, for so many joys that he gave me and so many lessons learned throughout my career ”.

The Lagunero goalkeeper assured that he never sought the new nationality trying to be selected as a national team, but rather that his family wanted to regain their roots “and as a consequence our brothers and I inherit our nationality.”