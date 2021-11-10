Santiago Solari opened the door to Stove Soccer

Santiago Solari, coach of the Águilas del América, confessed that he thinks beyond what happens in the Liguilla of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

Attention to the environment of the America club focuses on cutting a streak that is about to reach three years, which is the period without titles in the championships of the MX League. That is why, what happens in the Big party of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 with the team he commands Santiago Solari, will be transcendental to define internal issues at the level of the directive committee, campus and, hand in hand with the latter, Stove Soccer.

In other words, the continuity of some actors depends on the Eagles are consecrated in the LeagueOtherwise, everything indicates that they will have to leave and through the back door. Maybe a win in the final of the Concacaf Champions League 2021 would have left another panorama, but of course, the fall suffered in the Bancomer Stadium it can be deepened with frustration at the local level.

Beyond this somewhat tense present, but that may be with a happy ending soon, Santiago Solari He admitted, on the one hand, that he will stay in the America club whatever happens, and, on the other hand, that he is already planning the next semester, which directly leaves the door open for the rumors that were already circulating around the Stove Soccer.

“We are already practically planning for the next semester even though we have this phase that we face now. We cannot lose sight of the next semester or the next year.”, advanced the strategist of the Cream blue in a talk that he held in Youtube with the journalist recognized under the pseudonym Misterchip.

On the other hand, in the same interview, the Indiecito was in charge of dispelling both the doubts that arose regarding his link with the institution of Coapa as the transcended in terms of their aspirations to return to Europe. “I still have a year and a half left on my contract, so my head is on Mexico and in the America“.