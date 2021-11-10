Samsung announces first LPDDR5X memory for future metaverse phones and devices

Image : Samsung

Samsung has announced today the industry’s “first” LPDDR5X DRAM memory for smartphones and mobile devices, which should not c merge with the new desktop DDR5 RAM that will be implemented alongside the new 12th generation CPUs from Intel.

Compared to the LPDDR5 memory already used in many phones, Samsung claims that its new LPDDR5X DRAM can process up to 8.5 Gbps, which is 1.3 times faster than standard LPDDR5 RAM (6.4 Gbps), while consuming 20% ​​less energy.

The LPDDR5X is based on a new 14-nanometer process, and Samsung says it is the first manufacturer to offer 16GB LPDDR5X modules, which can even be combined to provide up to 64GB of RAM in a single device.

In addition to an improved data rate of 8.5 Gbps, another great new to the LPDDR5X is that it is designed to support 16 memory banks per channel across the board, as opposed to the standard LPDDR5, which can range from 8 to 16 memory banks, depending on configuration.

In addition to being used in future high-end phones, Samsung says that its new LPDDR5X DRAM has also been designed to support a wide range of high-speed applications in categories such as 5G, AI, automobiles, and like every other company these days, the metaverse. .

According to SangJoon Hwang, Vice President of Samsung Electronics and Director of DRAM Design, Samsung’s LPDDR5X “will expand the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to intelligence-based edge applications. artificial, like servers and even cars ”.

The company adds that it will begin working with chipmakers to “establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality,” and apparently this DRAM will be the “foundation” for that reality.

Samsung has not provided a concrete roadmap on when we might see LPDDR5X DRAM in actual consumer devices, although under the company’s plan to use its new memory for new virtual reality and augmented reality applications, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the LPDDRX5 on devices (possibly an AR / VR goggles of some sort) sometime next year.