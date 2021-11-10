Sam Nazarian’s C3, the world’s leading food technology platform, and Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment to establish a joint venture to expand the international reach of Latino talent through new culinary brands

MiamiAND November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – NS3 (creation of culinary communities), The revolutionary technology-based food platform Founded and led Sam nazarian Announces a joint venture with Sofia Vergara AND Luis Balaguer Latin World Entertainment Holdings, Inc.. (LWE), One of the most innovative companies today operating at the intersection of content and product sales, specializing in customer management, production and licensing. This partnership is the first of its kind, expanding global consumer access to diverse culinary cultures by leveraging the nutritional traditions of LWE talent with C3’s proven success in bringing iconic restaurant brands to market.

Through this joint venture, NS3 He will collaborate with leading Latin World Entertainment content creators to develop select digital culinary brands and offerings inspired by the rich and extensive culinary heritage of the Latino community. Latin World Entertainment talent will have access to C3Unmatched culinary development expertise and a global distribution network. The concepts will be available initially through Kitchen centers for citizensphysical locations, 800 digital kitchens and Go Citizens Delivery app, with future plans to develop FMCG packaged items for top-selling menu items.

“Food is an important part of our culture and of bringing people together,” he said. Vergara. “Sam and C3 have already created some of the most famous brands in the culinary world, so we are excited to partner with them in this new venture to celebrate the flavors and traditions of Spanish society.”

This strategic partnership extends to C3Mission to build community and expand consumer access to a variety of cultural communities through food. They are known for developing their popular digital brands, such as Crispy rice AND Umami Burger, NS3 He also works with world-class international chefs, such as Masaharu MorimotoAND Dario SiskiniAND Katsuya uichi, AND Danny Garcia For rapid brand development. The company has also dedicated significant resources to raising the bar for individual diners who specialize in particular kitchens, such as popularity in Los Angeles. Som som fresh The Mediterranean, a Mediterranean restaurant, integrates them into C3development channel and expand its international reach. With Latin World Entertainment, C3 They take their mission one step further and seek a management agency because of their reputation for embracing and managing careers for the best Latino creators.

“Aside from creating incredible brands, C3 It is a global platform that transforms food, wherever it is, into an immersive lifestyle experience » Sam nazarian, NS3Founder and CEO. “Through this exciting new partnership with Latin World Entertainment, we are able to introduce consumers and new markets to the richness of Latinx culture, while deeply connecting fans with their favorite artists like never before.3 and Latin World Entertainment believe in amplifying the voices of underserved communities, and the launch of these new brands marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with many future collaborations. ”

Latin World Entertainment was founded by Luis Balaguer AND Sofia Vergara in 1994 with the mission of expanding the international reach of the Spanish entertainment community. The company is famous for representing some of the The best known artists of The Spanish-speaking entertainment industry, with a list of famous actors, journalists, writers, radio and television personalities that can be seen on major networks such as ABC, NBC, Univision, Telemundo and Televisa.

Founded in 2019, NS3 He quickly established himself as a pioneer in the food and beverage industry during a time when change was urgently needed. In less than two years, The company has revolutionized the dining experience for consumers through a series of strategic alliances with world-class chefs, brands, and celebrity content creators from around the world, including Chef. Dario Siskini, Chef Danny Garcia, Chef Masahru Morimoto, Graduation Hotels AND Choli. Recently, yes3 Announced a new division that will exclusively collaborate with the world’s best digital creators to launch virtual restaurant brands. Currently, C3 It has more than 800 digital kitchen sites nationwide and a list of more than 40 kitchen brands, including popular concepts like Umami Burger, Crispy Chicken Sams, Crispy Rice, Samuto, Cesky de Carne, El Pollo Verde, Kumi, In A Bun, Plant Nation, Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean AND Cindy lou cracker.

New brands created by talent are expected to be featured in Latin World Entertainment through C3 network in the coming months. For more information visit www.c3sbe.com.

About C3

NS3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is reinventing the foodservice industry at a time when change is most needed. Founded and directed by a visionary Sam nazarian With minority investors Simon, the global leader in ownership of the best shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world’s leading upgraded hotel group, C3 Simultaneously, systematically and on a large scale, it brings together world-class technology, underused retail, hospitality, cuisine and culinary talent. C3’s suite of culinary brands coexist to revolutionize the food and beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 Create shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-generation GO by Citizens app, and Citizens kitchen centers. NS3 It operates 800 digital kitchens in the United States and has a portfolio of 40 culinary brands including Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken and Kumi, with many more in the works. For more information, visit c3sbe.com.

About Latin World Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Founded by Luis Balaguer AND Sofia VergaraLatin World Entertainment (LWE) is a diversified full-service media and entertainment company specializing in client management, production, and licensing. Since its inception in the 1990s, the company has evolved from traditional talent management and film marketing to become one of the most innovative companies operating today at the intersection of content and product sales. Through this niche strategy, LWE has become a leader in enhancing audiences as active consumers of major network partners (NBC, Fox and Disney), while helping clients create their own brands. and managed that benefit from your personal organization, value and influence. The company’s licensing deals generated millions in annual sales, while its brand expansion division has negotiated several major endorsement deals with P&G, Pepsi, Ford, Maybelline and more, as well as a highly successful business partnership with Walmart. LWE is currently in production on a Netflix project and has a variety of other major film and television projects in all stages of development and production.

