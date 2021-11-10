Salma Hayek’s reaction to eating the strongest spicy live

One of the strangest interviews that became daily on the networks is the one carried out by those responsible for First We Feast. In the program, figures like Matt Damon or Mila Kunis they are subjected to the most peculiar of challenges: they must try the hottest sauces while being interviewed by the host of the show. The last to be a part was the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, that he couldn’t resist so much irritation in his mouth.

As part of the promotion of his recent film, Eternals, the actress tried a sauce called Da bomb, which seems to be the hottest on the market. After completing the challenge, Salma Hayek he could still see himself with tears in his eyes because of the irritation of the chili pepper that is part of the ingredients of a dressing that, although it is incredible, is marketed.

“It’s not like a sauce that people use to prank their friends”, said the actress of Marvel. He also hinted that the only justification anyone would try said sauce is simply to say “I am a male, I can eat this”. In addition, he highlighted that the dressing makes it feel like the “Tongue is about to melt and that is not a good thing”.

Whose voice is it in the second post-credit scene of Eternals

Who have been able to see Eternals they know very well that, once again, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) one of his films ends with not one but two post-credit sequences. The first is the one that seems most evident of all, with a new character that joins the saga with one of the figures of the moment. If you did not read anything about it, you can enter this link where you will find, with spoilers, details of what happened.

The second sequence is the most cryptic of all, since it can only be seen Kit harington in the skin of Dane whitman while opening a chest with a sword. With said element, Dane may become Black knight, but just before taking it, someone asks if you are ready for what may happen. Is about Mahershala Ali, who was chosen to give life to Blade at MCU in a film that will only be seen in 2023, and possibly has the return of Harington.

