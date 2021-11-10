Ryan Reynolds: ‘There is something broken with our culture of hyperproductivity’

Like many mortals, Ryan Reynolds lived through the toughest months of the pandemic with anxiety and “channeled” his nervousness by giving himself completely to work, a decision that has now led him to take another in the opposite direction: Get away from the spotlight for a while .

“I tend to dedicate myself completely to work. And that is not always healthy, “the actor explained to Efe during an interview days before his third film of the year,” Red Notice, “premieres on Netflix.

The Canadian, who has starred in six feature films in the last three years, has felt the need to be bored, at least once in his life.

“There is something in our culture of hyperproductivity that is broken – Reynolds analyzed. – Having to work harder than the rest, produce more, with more discipline and more and more and more … to stop, we were not born to work and die ”.

A month ago, the interpreter stunned his followers when he said that he would take a “sabbatical” at the height of his career.

“Perfect time to take a break from making movies,” he announced in an Instagram post announcing the end of filming for “Spirited,” a Christmas musical that has reunited him with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Before that shoot, Reynolds finished “The Adam Project,” which Netflix will release in early 2022; “Red Notice”, which arrives on the same platform this Friday; “Free Guy”, one of last summer’s comedies and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, in which he shared the screen with Salma Hayek.

“Now, I just want to spend at least 11 months exclusively with my family,” the father of three daughters together with actress Blake Lively explained to Efe.

That absence of the cameras could also translate into a phase of disconnection from social networks, where Reynolds amasses almost 40 million followers on Instagram and another 18 million on Twitter.

“Social networks are not true, I find them useful for work, but I do not intend to use them in any other way,” justified the actor and businessman.

However, and although he insisted that he has realized that he spends his life “entertaining himself to death”, Reynolds will still have to manage his gin brand, Aviation Gin; and the shares he owns in a British soccer team, an American telemarketer, and a production company.

The most expensive movie on Netflix

The weight that the protagonist of “Deadpool” has acquired in Hollywood led Netflix to trust him to star in its most expensive movie to date.

Reynolds leads the cast of “Red Notice,” an action film that boasts a billing of $ 160 million and has reunited the actor with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, whom he had known for more than ten years.

“We have been in contact all this time. Everything you see on the screen reflects how we are with each other ”, he assured.

In “Red Notice,” Johnson plays John Hartley, an IBF agent who receives a red alert (Interpol’s code for most wanted criminals) in which he must hunt down two art thieves: Nolan Booth (Reynolds ) and The Bishop (Gadot).

When the FBI agent is about to prevent a robbery, the authorities mistake him for another robber and imprison him in Russia, from where he can only escape with the help of the character played by Reynolds.

On his to-do list is the promotion of two more premieres before he can hang up the phone to Hollywood calls, although his followers do not forget that he promised that a third installment of his most beloved character, the irreverent “Deadpool”, whose future It has been on the air since Disney, the owner of Marvel, bought the Fox studios.

The actor does not deny that he is already preparing the sequel but hints that he cannot talk about it.

“Now I have to reach a state of boredom, because that is how inspiration comes,” he explained.