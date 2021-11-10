Run Run: the fox thus passes his quarantine in the Parque de Las Leyendas

Run Run arrived at Parque de Las Leyendas weighing 7.4 kilograms and, although he is not underweight, he is not in optimal body condition. | Photo: Park of Legends

Run run, the Andean fox that was mistaken for a dog and raised as a pet in Comas, is now in the Parque de Las Leyendas in the hands of wildlife specialists who will take care of it after being rescued last Monday night with a tranquilizer dart.

The most famous fox of the country was finally captured by personnel of the National Forest and Wildlife Service, the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor) and from the Department of Wildlife of the Directorate of the Environment of the National Police of Peru, which transferred it to the zoo for observation.

The assistant manager of Zoology of the Parque de Las Leyendas, Giovanna Yépez Grande, reported that Run Run arrived on Monday at 10:30 p.m. in the process of recovery, after having been anesthetized for capture.

Photograph provided today by the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor) of Peru, which shows the rescue of the Fox Run Run in Lima (Peru). EFE / Serfor



The team that received this Andean fox (whose scientific name is Lycalopex culpaeus) left him awake. In the next few days he has proposed to observe the progress of his behavior, because his environment has changed, he said.

| Photo: Park of Legends

RUN RUN IN QUARANTINE

The zoo Legends Park reported that the experts they will ensure that Run Run feels calm, and then schedule a health check in which blood samples will be taken, health tests (kidney and liver function) and Diseases that you might have acquired from living near pets will be ruled out.

| Photo: Park of Legends

Yépez Grande specified that Run run will be in quarantine in the next 30 days, during which time he will not leave his cage, They will not join it with two other Andean foxes that live in the Parque de Las Leyendas, nor will they join it with other species. Then it would go to another larger area of ​​the zoo and can be seen by visitors.

| Photo: Park of Legends

Run run arrived at the Parque de Las Leyendas weighing 7.4 kilograms and, although he is not underweight, he is not in optimal body condition. Regarding his diet, he will be provided with red and white meats and a little fruit.

| Photo: Park of Legends

| Photo: Park of Legends

NEIGHBORS OF SAD COMAS WITHOUT RUN RUN

Maribel Sotelo, mother of the teenager who raised the fox, was sad with the departure of Run Run because in the area they had taken a liking to the animal. “We are sad, what I ask is that wherever Run Run goes that they give him his space to be able to go see him, because the neighbors also want to go visit, they have become quite fond of it. They are crying upstairs. My son has also been shocked [la noticia]”he told ATV Noticias.

He said that they agreed to notify him in case Run Run was caught, however, he found out Monday night from the neighbors.

Mrs. Sotelo commented that the little animal was already quite loved, and rather the neighbors were upset because they had called the press, which caused them to take the fox away.

“He was not aggressive. He didn’t bite children, he played with dogs. They made a lot of maze and they said that it bites and that it was dangerous, but it was not like that”, He specified.

He asked that his new home not be neglected, not abandoned, not left, and he also asked to know exactly where he was going to be. “They have not informed us, but we want to know so we can go to visitr, “he said.

RUN RUN IN ONLYFANS

Run Run, who has become a symbol of the fight against wildlife trafficking in Peru, has open no less than one OnlyFans account for a good cause. With the support of Profonanpe, it seeks to raise funds for the centers that are responsible for rehabilitating, raising or guarding the animals.

Profonanpe is a private non-profit entity, specialized in attracting and managing financial resources efficiently, destined to the execution of programs and projects that contribute to the conservation of biodiversity, the mitigation and adaptation of climate change.

(With information from Agencia Andina)

KEEP READING

Bruno Pacheco: Who is the secretary of President Pedro Castillo who intervened in promotions?

Peruvians will be able to communicate at a local rate in Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador

Pierre Manrique, renowned sports journalist from Peru, died at the age of 46

Walter Ayala is constitutionally denounced by Patricia Chirinos after a scandal in the Armed Forces.