Run Run | Andean Fox | Andean fox OnlyFans account opened to raise funds for rescue centers | Profonanpe | WE GO

Within the framework of the #AnimalFans campaign, Profonanpe, the Environmental Fund of Peru, announced the creation of an account of Only Fans of the Andean fox baptized as ‘Run Run’, an animal that has attracted the attention of Peruvians in recent days, in order to generate interest and reflection on the trafficking of these wild animals.

SIGHT: The first photos of the fox ‘Run Run’ and the care it receives inside the Parque de las Leyendas

Annually around 5,000 live wildlife specimens from the illegal market, which require rehabilitation, due to the appalling sanitary conditions in which most of them find themselves: injured, dehydrated, malnourished, with dermal injuries, some dying.

In that sense, Profonanpe its vision for the future is that authorized rescue centers are also properly equipped, with adequate facilities for their maintenance until their rehabilitation and, if possible, release into the wild.

SIGHT: Andean fox: know the species to which the popular and elusive ‘Run Run’ belongs

“The OnlyFans platform -in our version # AnimalFans- has the purpose of making the problem of illegal wildlife trafficking visible through the history of Run Run, so that it is known and not repeated. We will be constantly updating on the new life that awaits Run Run, because we are all #AnimalFans in different ways “said Claudia Godfrey, Director of Innovation and Strategic Management at Profonanpe.

The collection began this Tuesday, November 9 and will continue until the goal of S / .20,000 soles is reached. . However, according to Godfrey, this is a long-term initiative that requires long-term awareness so that we all gradually understand that wild animals are not domestic.

🚨 Run run opened its OnlyFans! Enter his profile and discover how to get him and other animals to be helped by rescue centers to rehabilitate and have a home.

Onlyfans account 👉 https://t.co/u8H9pac1C9 Help them here ➡️ https://t.co/BCzqZKBLuk pic.twitter.com/6g6ddHhEbu – Profonanpe (@profonanpe_peru) November 9, 2021

In case of ‘Run Run’ has sensitized society and made visible the urgency regarding the control of illegal wildlife trafficking, whose business is the second threat to biodiversity after habitat loss, not only in Peru but worldwide, and is the fourth largest illicit business in the world.

“We know that people have been very attentive to the case of ‘Run Run’ and that is very important to make visible the problem of illegal wildlife trafficking and that, in the long term, awareness is raised about the importance that animals should not be removed from their natural habitat or commercialized, since the biodiversity and sustainability of our planet and also the health of people are put at risk “added the Profonanpe representative.

Although people can get to know the history of the Andean fox in OnlyFans, the collection is done through the Profonanpe platform. You can donate through Yape, Niubiz with a debit or credit card, and by bank transfer.

Web #AnimalFans: https://profonanpe.org.pe/juntospornaturaleza/donations/animalfans/

Web Only Fans: https://onlyfans.com/zorrorunrun

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

International media report on the fox ‘Run Run’