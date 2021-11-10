Ross Brawn would not have awarded ‘Checo’ Pérez

Ross brawn, sports director of the Formula 1, would have given the recognition of ‘Driver of the Day’ to Max Verstappen and not to the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, because the Dutchman showed skill in the first corner of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Max was not wrong. It was an impressive performance. And although ‘Checo’ (Pérez) took the recognition of ‘Pilot of the Day’, for I would have to be Max for his control in the first corner, how he perfectly handled the restart with the safety car and how then he did not let anyone approach him, “said the manager.

On the other hand, he believes that what happened in the Grand Prix of Mexico last Sunday is a new demonstration of “why” the World Cup has bet on a new technical regulation that can favor overtaking.

“I know I’ve said this before in this column, but this race was another example of why we need the new technical rules coming next season as it was shown how difficult it is for cars to get close enough to launch an overtaking“Brawn said in his space on the championship website (formula1.com).

For the Briton, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, “the closest” that could be placed after Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was within the margin of “one and two seconds”. “And this is why we want to change the regulationsWe want cars that can compete closer, “he said.

Brawn stressed that the departure of the Dutchman “was essential to shape the race.” “From there, the difference in performance that we thought it existed between Red Bull and Mercedes it was real again“, he stressed, pointing out that it was an” anomaly “that the German team dominated qualifying.” Once we entered the race and Red Bull had a clear track with Max, it was clear that they had a useful performance advantage“, he warned.

ald

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.