Rocky 4: Extended Version Trailer Revealed By Sylvester Stallone | Dolph Lundgren Ivan Drago | Movies and series

Rocky, a film saga starring Sylvester Stallone, is one of the most successful in the history of cinema. However, thousands of people believe that the fourth installment is considered the most spectacular, due to the appearance of the character Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. After 36 years, the film will be released again under the title Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago the ultimate director’s cut.

Not only will the feature film be remastered with state-of-the-art technology, as Sylvester Stallone took it upon himself to re-edit the film and add over 40 minutes of bonus material. For this reason, The first trailer of the new version which is called Sly cut was revealed.

Rocky 4: Sly cut – trailer

Sly cut will remove Paulie and the robot scene

After Sylvester Stallone confirm that he will add scenes to give more prominence to Ivan Drag or, assured that the new version of the film will also eliminate some sequences, such as the robot from Paulie and others that it considers unnecessary for the history of the film.

“I think now, editing this film, I realize the feeling that I always had, that we could have been more profound with the film, I was right. It’s better, deeper, ”Stallone said in a video posted on his Instagram account in October 2020.

When will Rocky 4: Sly cut be released?

The new version of Rocky 4 is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2021.

Rocky 4: Sly cut poster