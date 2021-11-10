Rocky 4: Extended Version Trailer Revealed By Sylvester Stallone | Dolph Lundgren Ivan Drago | Movies and series

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
35

Rocky, a film saga starring Sylvester Stallone, is one of the most successful in the history of cinema. However, thousands of people believe that the fourth installment is considered the most spectacular, due to the appearance of the character Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. After 36 years, the film will be released again under the title Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago the ultimate director’s cut.

