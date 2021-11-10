Rockwell Automation closes its fiscal year 2021 with 10.6% more profits than in 2020

Rockwell Automation has announced its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. “We made great strides in the quarter on several fronts, despite the ongoing effects of Covid and supply chain issues. Record orders have taken place across industries and companies, and ongoing strategic investments, including the acquisition of Plex, position us very well for the future. “ commented Blake Moret, CEO of the company.

For 2022, the company’s prospects are good: “2022 will be a remarkable year for Rockwell Automation, and sales are expected to exceed $ 8 billion as component supply improves. Major new product introductions and recent acquisitions will drive continued growth in level orders. worldwide in all industry segments. I’m excited to see our great people put our strategy in motion. “Moret commented.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $ 1,807.8 million, up 15.1% compared to $ 1,570.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Organic sales increased 12.6 % – currency translation increased sales by 1.5% – and acquisitions increased sales by 1.0%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 attributable to Rockwell Automation was $ 78.5 million. The pre-tax margin was 0.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 19.1% in the same period last year. The decrease in the margin before taxes was mainly due to the PTC adjustments.

Financial results for the entire fiscal year 2021

Sales amounted to $ 6,997.4 million in fiscal 2021, 10.5% more than the $ 6,329.8 million in fiscal 2020. Organic sales increased 6.7%, currency translation increased sales by 2.3% and acquisitions increased sales by 1.5%.

Net income in fiscal 2021 attributable to Rockwell Automation was $ 1,358.1 million or $ 11.58 per share compared to $ 1,023.4 million or $ 8.77 per share in fiscal 2020. The increases in net income attributable to Rockwell Automation and earnings per share were primarily due to higher sales and PTC adjustments. Adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2021 was $ 9.43, up 19.8% compared to $ 7.87 in fiscal 2020. The increase in adjusted earnings per share was primarily due to higher sales, partially offset by reinstatement of incentive compensation and reversal of temporary payment actions.

The before-tax margin was 21.8% in fiscal 2021 compared to 17.9% the previous year. The increase in margin before tax was mainly due to PTC adjustments. The total operating margin in the segment was 19.9% ​​compared to 19.9% ​​last year. Total operating profit was $ 1,391.3 million in fiscal 2021, up 10.6% from $ 1,257.9 million in fiscal 2020, primarily due to higher sales.