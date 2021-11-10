Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon join the new Nolan

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. They are about to seal their incorporation to the cast of ‘Oppenheimer’, the new Christopher Nolan film centered on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb that Cillian Murphy will play.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will play Lieutenant General Leslie groves, director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb. Downey, meanwhile, will play Lewis Strauss, the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who initiated processes that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and ended the scientist’s status within the administration.

To these three names must be added that of another Hollywood superstar: Emily Blunt, who has already been confirmed in the role of Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, the protagonist’s wife, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II. World.

Universal, the studio that will produce Nolan’s new film after the director’s break with his longtime collaborator, Warner, is defining the film as an “epic thriller that pushes audiences into the frenetic paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world. to save him. “

Nolan himself signed the script for this film which is based on the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ and with which Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin won the Pulitzer Prize. ‘Oppenheimer’ will hit theaters in July 2023.

