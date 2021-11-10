Rheumatic disease that allowed him to “be born again”

With his book he seeks to generate awareness and respect in the face of a condition that many live.

Josué Rivera, Lupus patient.

Josué Rivera, a Lupus patient, spoke with Medicine and Public Health about his experience living with this disease since he was 13 years old and how his wife and family were key to fighting this disease.

“I was diagnosed with the condition of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with Renal Nephritis,” said Josué, who never got sick.

The patient He reported exclusively to Medicine and Public Health that they began to do all kinds of studies, in 1993 he was diagnosed with this serious disease that caused pain in his arms, in his belly and even blood in his urine.

“He attacked not only my kidney but all internal organs including the liver and bones, the doctors were against the clock,” he said.

Rivera explained that they began their treatment with chemotherapy called Sytoxan, a very strong drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells in the body.

At that time Josué could not attend classes, at the hospital his friend and his brothers could see him for a short time and with a mask, following a disinfection protocol.

By the summer of 1994 he was able to go back to school, but he had to wear a mask and be quite careful because if there was someone sick he had to move away.

The process to create this book was because Josué wanted to somehow reach other patients with conditions like Lupus. At San Jorge hospital The nurses called him and asked him if he could visit these patients. He would go, keep them company and pray for them.

“What started as something for others, ended up being my therapy “

This book is entitled “Born Again”, because after each process when nothing else could be done, it would come back to life again and continue on the road.

His mother wrote a chapter, his wife Monica wrote another chapter, so in this book he not only talks about his condition, but also about the economic part because this disease is usually very expensive.

its wife in the last chapters wrote about the decision to take him to the United States, as the doctors needed a second opinion. “She talks about her perspective as a wife and as a woman facing this condition.”

Josué could not have children because, although his doctors asked him to freeze his sperm, he did not want to, thinking that he was not going to live for long.

People ask him if Lupus can be hereditary, but according to his experience, this is only the responsibility of the doctor, however, he claims to have friends with Lupus who have children who are completely healthy.

Another of the most difficult decisions he had to make was to go on a diet and improve his mood, since it is very important for the patients with various terminal illnessesBecause entering depression lowers defenses, the condition takes advantage and ends the life of the patient.

“The doctor can give you the best treatment in the world, however if in your mind you think that you are going to die and that you are not going to get ahead, it is useless if they give you medicine if 50% of the improvement is you”

Some days when Josué tried to write, his body just didn’t respond to him, they were times when he just couldn’t get out of bed. Fortunately there was his wife Monica, who helped him write while he told her his story.

His book is available on Amazon as “Volver a nacer – Josué Rivera”. You can also find it in bookstores in the metropolitan area of ​​Puerto Rico.

Josué Rivera ended this interview by delivering this message:

“In the middle of the desert through which you are passing, there is hope and there is someone who thinks of you and knows your pain, no matter what they have discovered, this is not synonymous with death, you did not lose, you won, this is one more battle and forward”.

See the full interview: