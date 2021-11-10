Reopening of medical aid; Uady offices offer services at a low price

The University Unit of Sports Medicine (UUMD) and the Medical Care and Diagnosis Clinic, both attached to the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady), resumed their care for the open population with specialized services at low prices.

In a newsletter Julián Priego Gómez Caña, coordinator of the UUMD, pointed out that it provides comprehensive care to assess the physical condition of users, as well as the treatment and rehabilitation of soft tissue injuries with special attention to the athlete.

In addition, he indicated, there is a laboratory that has state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis of the physical form of the athlete, or of sedentary people who wish to start an exercise program in order to preserve and improve their health.

“The external consultation offered to the sports and non-sports community includes the specialties of sports medicine, orthopedics, nutrition and sports psychology,” he added.

This university unit is located behind the Faculty of Medicine, on Itzaes avenue number 498 between 59 and 59-A, Colonia Centro.

To request an appointment you can access the link https://bit.ly/3lqLSBo.

The head of the Clinic for Medical Care and Diagnosis, Carlos Peniche Salazar, reported that they offer family medicine, ultrasound, radiology, nutrition and electrocardiograms consultations.

All the studies, he stressed, are carried out with state-of-the-art equipment and have highly qualified medical personnel, as well as nursing personnel who are trained in the care and healing of wounds.

Likewise, this clinic functions as a real learning scenario, as it provides a space for recent graduates to put their knowledge into practice, under medical supervision and accompaniment.

Finally, Peniche Salazar pointed out that the management model applied on the site is supported by essential pillars such as teaching in real settings, assistance and research.

The clinic is located on Avenida Itzaes number 486 between 59 and 59-A, Colonia Centro, in front of the Faculty of Medicine of Uady.

The service hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., those interested in attending can request their appointments and more information by calling 9999-23-73-96.

Take a look

Prices

At the Medical Care and Diagnosis Clinic, the fees for a family medicine consultation are $ 50; ultrasounds from $ 300 to $ 400; the nutrition area $ 160 the first time and the subsequent ones, $ 50, while the electrocardiograms have a price of $ 160.