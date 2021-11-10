Renewed contract with Sky Sports for its broadcasts in Mexico

The league has renewed its television rights agreement for the two main Spanish football competitions to Mexico and Central America with Sky Sports for a period of eight seasons beginning in the 2024-25 campaign.

The agreement allows the club management “to increase the value with respect to the application process of the previous season,” according to the association in a statement.

The new contract doubles the income from audiovisual rights that the Spanish championship will obtain per season in this region of the world, going from 30 million euros on average per season to 60 million, according to what has been advanced The confidential.

The league has indicated that in the negotiation of this renewal the joint venture that it has in the North American continent with the American multinational Relevent Sports, called LaLiga North America, has participated, whose activity was extended to Mexico last June.

This increase comes six months after the association that manages the two main Spanish football competitions signed a contract with ESPN, owned by Disney, to broadcast LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank for eight seasons, until 2028-29, for an average of 175 million dollars (150 million euros) per campaign.

Last week, the association of Spanish professional football clubs launched the contest for audiovisual rights in national territory, which for the first time gives television operators the option to make offers for periods of up to five seasons.

