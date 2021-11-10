Red Sox elite pitchers who would seek to sign in free agency

Boston Red Sox It was one of the pleasant surprises of the 2021 MLB Season because from being considered a team that would not transcend, it managed to reach the American League Championship Series. However, if he wants to go even further next year he will have to reinforce his departments such as the pitching staff, so they could consider these three starters to sign in free agency.
The free agency market for the 2022 MLB Season promises to be one of the busiest in recent years as it has elite players who attract the attention of teams that are looking to improve their roster.
That’s why the Boston Red Sox could take advantage of free-agent pitchers like Justin Verlander, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon to strengthen its starting rotation.
While the Red Sox pitchers excelled in 2021, some of them will also be part of free agency, such as Eduardo Rodríguez and would need someone to back Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi.
Boston Red Sox will seek to advance beyond the American League Championship Series to which it arrived in MLB 2021 and this off season would be the ideal setting to acquire elements to help it with it.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
