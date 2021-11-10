Red Sox elite pitchers who would seek to sign in free agency

Boston Red Sox It was one of the pleasant surprises of the 2021 MLB Season because from being considered a team that would not transcend, it managed to reach the American League Championship Series. However, if he wants to go even further next year he will have to reinforce his departments such as the pitching staff, so they could consider these three starters to sign in free agency.

The free agency market for the 2022 MLB Season promises to be one of the busiest in recent years as it has elite players who attract the attention of teams that are looking to improve their roster.

That’s why the Boston Red Sox could take advantage of free-agent pitchers like Justin Verlander, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon to strengthen its starting rotation.

While the Red Sox pitchers excelled in 2021, some of them will also be part of free agency, such as Eduardo Rodríguez and would need someone to back Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi.

