‘Rebelde’: protagonists sing cover of Britney Spears in the first trailer and that’s how they sound | Entertainment

Jean G. Fowler

The official trailer for the series came with an unexpected version of the ‘Princess of Pop’

One of Netflix’s biggest bets for 2022 is the new version of Rebel, which will feature unpublished characters who will seek to bring back the emotion caused by the 2004 telenovela, but with several important twists in the prestigious school of Elite way School.

The first full trailer for the show reveals that Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Selene, Sergio Mayer Mori, Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Gigi Grigio and Jerónimo Cantillo They will perform musical classics to show their talents with “Hit Me Baby One More Time” Britney Spears.

According to the synopsis, the production will be focused on the most anticipated musical event of the year for the prestigious EWS, now led by the outstanding alumnus Celina ferrer (Estefanía Villarreal).

The aspiring Bands Battle will have to leave everything on stage if they want to be part of the competition, so the protagonists will present new versions of “Rebelde”, “Este Sentimiento”, the cover of Britney Spears, among other themes. with his own style.

When does Rebelde premiere on Netflix?

The new Rebelde series will arrive on Netflix on January 5, 2022 and It will not be attached to the version of Televisa that many of us saw from 2004, if not it will be a Gen Z adaptation of Argentina Rebel way from 2002 with some modifications.

The cast is made up of Azul Guaita as the “modern version” of Mia Colucci, playing Jana Cohen. Andrea Chaparro will be MJ, Franco Masini will play Luka Colucci, Lizeth Seene will appear as Andy; Alejandro Puente will play Sebastián Langarica-Funtanet, Giovanna Grigio will play Emilia and Sergio Mayer Mori as a character not yet revealed.