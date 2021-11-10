reaches its highest level in 31 years – El Financiero

The inflation on USA presented its highest level in 31 years on Wednesday, pressured by the generalized increase in energy prices, the intensification of bottlenecks in the supply chain and the increase in rents.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that over the past 12 months, the all-item index increased 6.2 percent before seasonal adjustment, which would place it at the highest rise since November 1990. While it posted a 0.9 percent increase in October on a seasonally adjusted after rising 0.4 percent in September.

“The seasonally adjusted monthly increase of all items was broad-based, with increases in the indices of energy, housing, food, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles among the largest taxpayers,” the Office of Labor Statistics of EU.

He added that the energy index rose 4.8 percent for the month, as the gasoline index increased 6.1 percent and the other indexes for energy components also rose. The food index increased 0.9 percent as the household food index rose 1.0 percent.

“In our opinion, these factors and the adverse base effects should prevent the headline CPI from reaching a maximum until January. With consumer prices now running faster than wages, the next question is whether workers will pressure employers to match the increase, portending a spiral in prices and wages, ”said Ana Wong and Andrew Husby. , economists at Bloomberg Economics.

They also added that the rebound suggests higher inflation will last longer than previously thought, putting pressure on Federal Reserve officials to end near-zero interest rates earlier than expected and potentially pick up the pace. from the reduction in bond buying announced last week.