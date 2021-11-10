Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Tuesday, November 9

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him Netflix, since it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

2. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

3. Infiltrators in class

Two young law enforcement officers pose as high school students to dismantle a drug trafficking ring. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies at school, but when they meet again years later at the police academy, they end up becoming friends. They may not be the best agents, but their great opportunity to prove their worth comes when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson. They then trade their weapons and insignia for backpacks and use their youthful appearance to infiltrate a high school. The problem is that young people today are nothing like those of years ago and Schmidt and Jenko discover that everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and rock and roll was completely wrong.

Four. A father for Christmas

Four warring sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father unexpectedly shows up at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

5. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

6. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

7. American gangster

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black Harlem mobster. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public man. Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible cop outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that an outsider is climbing the ladder of power. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that sets them apart from others and turns them into two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

8. Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

A remarkable story inspired by the life of the renowned Chickasaw rancher, Montford T. Johnson, a man who overcame great difficulties to establish a ranching empire along the famous cattle road of the American West, the Chisolm Trail.

9. Moneyball: Breaking the Rules

Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) is the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, which just lost another season. Determined to relaunch the team and with the help of the young economist Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), he will use his statistics to sign the players he deems most appropriate. A method that is not shared by his teammates, nor by team coach Art Howe (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

10. Just friends

Chris (Ryan Reynolds) is a good boy, funny .. fat and stupid. On the day of graduation from the Institute, she decides to pluck up her courage and confess her love to Jamie (Amy Smart). But Jaime is going to break her heart: she loves him … only as a friend. Ten years later and many miles away from his hometown, Chris has become an attractive and promising music producer. His success with women has made him forget his failure with Jamie. Or at least that’s what he believes. A winter storm on a business trip with his new musical star, the fiery Samantha James (Anna Faris), forces him to stop over in his old New Jersey town. Much to his regret, he is going to meet again with his family, his friends … and with Jamie.

Do you know what the platform with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Netflix, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Netflix is ​​that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.