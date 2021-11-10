Ranking Netflix in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 9

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Netflix we usually go easy and aim for news.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Mexico, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

2. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

3. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

Four. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

5. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

6. Cell 211

The day before officially joining his new assignment as a prison officer, Juan finds himself caught up in a prison riot. Posing as one more prisoner, he will fight to save his life while trying to put an end to the revolt. It will have to be gambled on the basis of cunning, deception and risk. But he still does not know what other trap fate has in store for him …

7. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

8. A father for Christmas

Four warring sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father unexpectedly shows up at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

9. Amine

In 16th century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must use her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.

10. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

Which are the movies that sweep Netflix?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.