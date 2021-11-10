Pumas and América could see each other in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura

Still rumble in University City the goal shouts that it generated Diogo De Oliveira with a historic double to consummate the comeback of Cougars about him Blue Cross on the last date of Opening 2021 of the MX League and that supposed the classification of the university to the round of playoffs.

After concluding the Santos Laguna vs. Athletic San Luis, a match that lowered the curtain of meetings in the regular round, Pumas was paired with the Toluca to compete for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. There is still no exact day for the dispute of this commitment, but everything indicates that it will be Sunday, November 21 from Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Giving a review of the rest of the crosses, where Santos will face San Luis; Puebla they will be seen against Chivas; and Cruz Azul will do the same before him Monterrey, a combination of results is obvious that could leave several attractive duels in the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer.

Among one of the possibilities being considered for the next round is the dispute of a new edition of a Classic Capital. In case the Laguneros advance on the Potosinos, and those led by Andres Lillini prevail at home against the Red Devils, Pumas and América will face each other again in a Liguilla.

In the regular tournament the balance tipped to the side of the Santiago Solari, who achieved a 2-0 victory over Pumas in the Aztec stadium in the framework of matchday 12, so a Capital Classic in the quarterfinals would be a unique setting to strike at one of the city’s rivals.