Proposal to recreate impeachment vote with Hollywood stars

For almost 24 hours, the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies starred in one of the events that will go down in the political history of Chile. Not only because the constitutional accusation against President Piñera, a current head of state, was approved, but also because of the long presentation by deputy Jaime Naranjo (PS) that allowed the participation of key opposition parliamentarians to achieve a quorum.

At around 1:30 am on Tuesday morning, Naranjo ended his almost 15-hour speech after the arrival of Deputy Giorgio Jackson (RD) to the Chamber. A milestone that was followed by citizens through social networks until late at night, commenting on the House’s conduct on the matter and, as always, sharing memes about this discussion.

After the arguments that were presented by the president’s lawyer, Jorge Gálvez, the vote that finally obtained 78 votes in favor. In other words, the necessary figure was reached for the libero to now continue his discussion in the Senate, being the finishing touch for the day led by the opposition.

But now far from the formalities, and being a subject quite commented on Twitter, a proposal stole the glances.

This was in charge of Gonzalo Medina (@g_medinaf), who before the events described above and of great national relevance, stated that everything that happened could conceive a new season of the series American Crime Story, but in this case, it would be American Crime Story: Constitutional Indictment.

With Robert De Niro as Jaime Naranjo, Michael Douglas as Sebastián Piñera, Anne Hathaway as Karol Cariola, Vin Diesel as Giorgio Jackson and Frances Conroy as Carmen Hertz, among many others, this thread on Twitter ironic about a possible fiction production but based on real events that occurred in Chile. However, it is all about a prank that had great reach on the platform, being shared by several users.

It should be remembered that American Crime Story is a series that in its first season addressed the murder trial against OJ Simpson and in a new installment he focused on the murder of designer Gianni Versace. Likewise, he also presented to the public the bill clinton sex scandal and events subsequent to his tenure as president of the United States.

According to the comic proposal that went viral on networks, these are the Hollywood stars who could represent – due to their physical resemblance – the political authorities that were a crucial part of the accusatory libero against President Piñera.

Vin Diesel as Giorgio Jackson pic.twitter.com/UbfBnSTKAf – Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021

Anne Hathaway as Karol Cariola pic.twitter.com/IaHZLBMBcR – Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021

Ryan Reynolds as Diego Paulsen pic.twitter.com/jxUp2H7tMA – Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021

Jack Black as Gabriel Boric pic.twitter.com/SnmiTKIh92 – Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021

Sarah Silverman as Marisela Santibañez pic.twitter.com/0gHAsyZdvP – Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021