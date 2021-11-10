Promising future in preventing kidney stones

Although they are very different, both processes are aimed at providing alternatives to patients.

Kidney stones can affect any part of the urinary tract, from the kidneys to the bladder.

Gene therapy, new therapies currently in clinical trials, and a promising dietary supplement fuel the kidney stone expert’s optimism, according to Glenn Preminger, professor of urology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, speaking at the Annual Meeting 2021 from the American Urological Association (AUA).

“It is estimated that 11% of adults and 29% of the patients diagnosed before the age of 25 may have a monogenic mutation that causes the disease of calculations, which can also affect kidney function “, one of the most interesting directions for the medical treatment of calculations it is found in genetic research, according to Preminger.

Primary hyperoxaluria should be suspected if urinary oxalate is greater than 75 mg / day in adults without dysfunction intestinal, according to AUA guidelines, and those patients should be referred for genetic testing.

Genetic testing should also be considered in high-risk cases, such as children with a strong track record familiar of calculations and the patients with nephrocalcinosis or stones and concurrent chronic kidney disease, Preminger recommended.

And using the scissor-like CRISPR-CAS9 technique, he said, could eventually help manage the patients with disease of stones with a monogenetic cause.

Gene therapy is an exciting frontier in stone reduction, said AUA President Scott K. Swanson, MD, who shares Preminger’s optimism about kidney stone reduction.

New therapies and supplements

Besides the promise of gene therapy, the kind of small RNA interference drugs (yes) it has “great therapeutic potential,” Preminger said.

One such agent, lumasiran (Oxlumo), an RNA inhibitor targeting the liver, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for type 1 primary hyperoxaluria, a rare genetic disease. It was shown to reduce urinary oxalate excretion that can lead to kidney stones and kidney failure in a phase 3 trial published earlier this year in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Most of the patients who received lumasiran had normal or near normal levels after 6 months of treatment, “the researchers report.

And a new dietary supplement mentioned by Preminger, Moonstone, looks promising, Swanson said, which is especially welcome because recent research has shown that most supplements have not been effective in reducing calculations kidney

Two packets of Moonstone a day can significantly increase urine citrate and pH, evidence shows, and Moonstone Nutrition and the National Kidney Foundation have partnered to prevent calculations kidney

Low-cost options are important to control the disease of calculationsSwanson said. “Most people who have one stone will get another. If you have a life expectancy of 70 years and you start forming stones when you are young, that can be a significant expense.”

Preminger’s team has been researching alternatives to potassium citrate, which is expensive and can have significant adverse effects. Low-cost prevention methods, such as the smart water bottle, are important avenues of research, said Rodrigo Donalisio da Silva, MD, a urologist at Colorado University of Medicine and Denver Health.

“Increasing your water intake is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to decrease stone formation,” he told Medscape Medical News. “One of the biggest problems in medicine is behavior change. Having a bottle of water that shows when it’s time to drink and how much I think is very helpful.”

While new therapies like siRNAs look promising, he said, they will undoubtedly be very expensive and will be so for a select population of patients.

“We as researchers are always looking for that extra block to build that wall. Look at what we were able to do to get COVID vaccines. I hope we can work together in the same way, sharing knowledge, to advance other fields,” said da Silva.

