Powerful women dare to wear tailored suits and these famous women try it – New Woman

In today’s society, there are more and more women who dominate the world and through powerful outfits, reinforce their image of power. This is how suits have become a trend for us as well.

Although we have always been led to believe that it is “men’s fashion”, the famous have set the example that it is not like that and that a feminine and sexy combination can also be achieved.

It’s not really new for celebrities to dazzle in men’s suits. In the 1930s, the actress Marlene Dietrich took him first to give life to Mademoiselle Amy Jolly in the film Morocco. For those years, the fact that a woman dared to have a tomboy look was revolutionary so it opened the doors for many others to try it regardless of what they would say about men.

Julie Andrews he also did it for the Oscar-winning film, Victor victoria on 1982. Diane keaton she also broke stigmas by wearing menswear to glamorous Hollywood events, standing out at every red carpet through which it passed. In 1990, Julia Roberts picked up her best actress award for Steel magnolias at the Golden Globes that year. The design was an Armani exclusive.

Recently actress Kristen Stewart surprised in a red suit for a session with the NY Times. Although it is not the first time that he demonstrates the power of a suit as he has done it on several occasions.

Everything she wears is edgy and elegant at the same time, and that masculine-feminine glamor has become her signature.

Keys to wear a stylish tailored suit

The trend of suits will always have a space in each season of the year. In winter you can opt for heavier materials similar to wool, and in summer you can try showing off a small leg with the modern loose plaid blazer.

Don’t be afraid to have fun with colors. Bloggers have shown how stylish red and pink can be, so maybe you can surprise everyone at your next work event.

You don’t have to worry about your appearance as this outfit can be worn from work to special parties. It is actually an easy garment to wear due to its versatility. The important thing is that you shake off your prejudices and dare to experiment.

If you are looking for a special looking suit, why not try this burgundy design? Try it with hemmed pants, black striped white top, and rounded turtle-shaped sunglasses:

The classics will never die. A retro style will ideally fit your evening occasions. An all-white look can be covered with a gray finish coat:

If you are looking for a piece that looks masculine but with that feminine touch that adds flirty to it, a fitted design in bright blue works perfectly. Wear a darker-toned shirt and accessories of a similar shade to make them stand out without detracting from the rest of your suit.