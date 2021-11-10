Pompillo Páez revealed the conflict between Memo Ochoa and Ricardo Osorio in Russia 2018

Guillermo Ochoa did not agree with the rotation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

The process of Juan Carlos Osorio with the The Mexican Futbol selection was shaped by criticism and controversy given the style of the Colombian strategist. One of his tools for running his team was player rotations. In them, Tricolor footballers innovated positions that were not usual for them. Who did not agree was Guillermo Ochoa, so he made it known Luis Pompillo Paez, Osorio’s assistant.

The media criticized the way in which the South American directed the Tri and they made it known to him frequently. Thus, in the Russia World Cup in 2018, the first two group stage matches were no exception for the Mexico helmsman.

Pompillo Paéz revealed some secrets of that World Cup: “In the world there are many clubs that rotate because they have too many games. With Memo Ochoa had a hard time earning his trust. Because he had already played World Cups and he didn’t like to rotate. In the end he understood that it was for the good of the team. In the end, those who had to play played. ”, Said the assistant technician in W Sports.

Hirving Lozano scored the only goal against Germany in Russia 2018 (Photo: FELIPE TRUEBA / EFE / EPA /)

In the first match, the Aztecs they prevailed before the selection of Germany by score from 1 to 0 with a goal from Hirving lozano. The result was a historic triumph for the Mexicans, as the Teutons had never been beaten in a World Cup event. The goal of “Chucky” was the only one of the game and the players left the field in tears, one of them was Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

For day two of the maximum fair of competitions of soccer nations, the squad of Mexico faced South Korea, who was beaten in the same way as a scoreboard 2 to 1. So to pass as group leaders and avoid Brazil they had to beat the Swedes.

For the third match and after the good performance of the eleventh, Juan Carlos Osorio He decided to repeat the line-up against Sweden, something that had not happened either in the World Cup qualification process or in back-to-back friendly matches. The score was negative for the nationals because they fell 3 to 0.

The Mexican team fell to Brazil in Russia 2018 (Photo: Michael Dalder / REUTERS)

In this regard, Páez also spoke on the subject: “We lost against Sweden for not wanting to rotate, We thought we were going to win because of talent and they beat us with their football. The coach continued with the same team and did not allow us to reach the fifth game, if we had rotated we would have done so ”, clarified the Colombian.

The result made Mexico will qualify in second position behind the Europeans. On the way the Germans and Koreans stayed. The second rung of group F determined that the Tricolor will face Brazil in the round of 16He and the outcome was a disaster for the Aztecs.

With the bitter taste of the world cup, Juan Carlos Osorio did not continue to command the Mexican team. Instead came Gerardo Martino, who initially asked Osorio for references and suggestions, according to Pompillo: “We talked with Gerardo Martino. We told him that the team compete with powerhouses, to play more as a visitor, that the weather conditions play against it ”, he added.

Likewise, one of the controversies within the starting eleven of the Tri is the front, where Martino questioned Juan Carlos: “Martino wanted to play with two 9s or with a false 9, that’s why I wanted to try with Hirving lozanoHe asked if he could play there, ”said Osorio’s assistant.

