Pokémon Unite confirms update for tomorrow with all these changes in Pokémon – Nintenderos

After receiving the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have learned that a new patch with adjustments will be released Tomorrow, November 10 at 07:00 UTC. Includes the following modifications:

Movement / skill Change Values Before Now Greedent Cheek Reduces less health Whim Fixed a bug where Belch could be used more frequently Cramming Reduce the amount of Shield Seeder More damage 171 Per Hit

6669 total maximum Belch Less damage 2225 Fruit Greed Fixed a bug when using Jump Alola Ninetales Special attack Increase stat 955 Blizzard More damage 1178 Blizzard Less waiting time 11 seconds Gardevoir Psychic More effect Psychic Less waiting time 7 seconds Sylveon Donaire Feérico Fixed a bug that caused HP not to be recovered when using it Pikachu Thunder Fixed a bug that caused Thunder to not activate at times Garchomp Coarse skin Fixed a bug that caused it to deal more damage against Zeraora’s Cruel Volt Objects Potion More recovery X speed More speed of movement Total cure Fixed a bug that sometimes caused it to not activate

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, at this link.

