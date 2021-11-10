Pokémon Unite confirms update for tomorrow with all these changes in Pokémon – Nintenderos

After receiving the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have learned that a new patch with adjustments will be released Tomorrow, November 10 at 07:00 UTC. Includes the following modifications:

Movement / skill Change Values
Before Now
Greedent
Cheek Reduces less health
Whim Fixed a bug where Belch could be used more frequently
Cramming Reduce the amount of Shield
Seeder More damage 171 Per Hit
6669 total maximum
Belch Less damage 2225
Fruit Greed Fixed a bug when using Jump
Alola Ninetales
Special attack Increase stat 955
Blizzard More damage 1178
Blizzard Less waiting time 11 seconds
Gardevoir
Psychic More effect
Psychic Less waiting time 7 seconds
Sylveon
Donaire Feérico Fixed a bug that caused HP not to be recovered when using it
Pikachu
Thunder Fixed a bug that caused Thunder to not activate at times
Garchomp
Coarse skin Fixed a bug that caused it to deal more damage against Zeraora’s Cruel Volt
Objects
Potion More recovery
X speed More speed of movement
Total cure Fixed a bug that sometimes caused it to not activate

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, at this link.

