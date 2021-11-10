Pokémon Unite confirms update for tomorrow with all these changes in Pokémon – Nintenderos

After receiving the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.
In this case, we have learned that a new patch with adjustments will be released Tomorrow, November 10 at 07:00 UTC. Includes the following modifications:
|Movement / skill
|Change
|Values
|Before
|Now
|Greedent
|Cheek
|Reduces less health
|Whim
|Fixed a bug where Belch could be used more frequently
|Cramming
|Reduce the amount of Shield
|Seeder
|More damage
|171 Per Hit
6669 total maximum
|Belch
|Less damage
|2225
|Fruit Greed
|Fixed a bug when using Jump
|Alola Ninetales
|Special attack
|Increase stat
|955
|Blizzard
|More damage
|1178
|Blizzard
|Less waiting time
|11 seconds
|Gardevoir
|Psychic
|More effect
|Psychic
|Less waiting time
|7 seconds
|Sylveon
|Donaire Feérico
|Fixed a bug that caused HP not to be recovered when using it
|Pikachu
|Thunder
|Fixed a bug that caused Thunder to not activate at times
|Garchomp
|Coarse skin
|Fixed a bug that caused it to deal more damage against Zeraora’s Cruel Volt
|Objects
|Potion
|More recovery
|X speed
|More speed of movement
|Total cure
|Fixed a bug that sometimes caused it to not activate
Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.
What do you think?
