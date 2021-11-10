Plant-based diet: Everything you need to know explained by an expert

The way we we feed and the origin from our food has become more important in recent years, especially when talking about diet and natural and healthy diet, that’s why we interviewed the doctor and founder of Veggie Power Summit, Mauricio González Arias, who spoke to us about the benefits of plant-based eating, a trend that has become popular in recent years.

GastroLab: What is the plant-based diet?

Mauricio GonzalezPlant-based diet is a nutrition where the vast majority of calories come from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Thanks to scientific advances in nutrition, today we know that a predominantly plant-based diet can help solve many health problems in the modern world, be it obesity, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, as well as greatly improve planetary health; in fact the 2021 cardiovascular health guidelines that were released one day by the American Heart Association, ask the population and the doctors who see patients, to try to make these changes in the patients’ diet, and in fact they write it verbatim, to treat that the vast majority of the proteins consumed by patients come from plant sources.

GL: The diet focuses our focus on foods of plant origin, does this leave out foods of animal origin?

MG: They do not necessarily have to be excluded, in fact many international bodies, including the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association, show that there are foods of animal origin that have good health outcomes, particularly shellfish, fish, and low-fat dairy . The plant-based diet, his great proposal, is to get most of the calories from raw plants.

GL: What are the benefits of this type of diet?

MG: There are many angles from which one can see how beneficial this type of nutrition, in plant-centered nutrition there is a predominance of insoluble fiber and soluble fiber, there is a higher consumption of antioxidants and a higher consumption of better fats. profile, of higher quality, fats that are not associated with cardiovascular problems, on the contrary; There are very powerful dietary items to reduce mortality from all causes, for example walnuts, almonds and whole grains are linked to lower premature mortality. The central message of a plant-based diet is not what to stop eating, but what to eat more.

GL: Is this diet for everyone, can anyone do it?

MG: Of course, the short answer is yes, but it must be individualized, it is not a diet per se, but it is a dietary pattern and it should always be individualized with a professional, because the proteins that a 5-year-old child will eat is not the same as an athlete who lifts weights five times a week, so yes, it can be adopted by everyone, because it is a healthy dietary pattern recommended by organizations around the world, but it will always have to be individualized.

GL: Are there any contraindications that have to be taken into account when adopting this style of eating?

MG: Yes, for example, those people who adopt a completely plant-based diet, which does not consume anything of animal origin, obviously it is necessary to analyze that they consume vitamin B12, vitamin B12 from supplements is a must for all those vegans or vegetarians There are also other supplements that must also be individualized, such as the consumption of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.

GL: Broadly speaking, what are the foods that should not be lacking in this dietary pattern?

MG: Legumes such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, soy products; whole grains such as whole rye, whole wheat, brown rice, amaranth, quinoa, oats; fruits and vegetables of all kinds, with a strong emphasis on green leafy vegetables and nuts, seeds and olive oil; those are the foods that have the best data with scientific evidence and best health markers.

GL: What foods should we put aside to give more attention to plants?

MGWell, today we know that certain foods, for example ultra-processed ones such as cookies, soft drinks, etc., are associated with poor health markers and a higher incidence of obesity, my best recommendation as a doctor is that you do not consume these foods, there are other foods such as red meats and processed meats, which are often associated with worse health markers.