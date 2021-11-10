Peru vs. Bolivia: Christian Cueva is motivated by Sylvester Stallone’s phrase before the game

The Peruvian National Team will receive Bolivia for the date 13 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The bicolor is obliged to get the three game points at the National Stadium in order to continue in the race to qualify for the next World Cup.

For this, Peru deposits its goal chances not only Gianluca Lapadula, but also in the midfielder Christian Cueva who has three annotations in this qualifying round.

Through his social networks, the Al Fateh player from Arabida Saudita made it clear that he is motivated with inspiring phrases prior to the clash against Bolivia. This time he stood out in one of the messages from actor Sylvester Stallone.

“They don’t respect you when you are down, they ignore you when you are on the road and they hate you when you are at the top, you will never have everyone’s approval, therefore. Just focus on yourself,” he said.

The Peruvian National Team has 11 points and is in ninth place in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in South America.

Date and time of Peru vs. Bolivia

Peru vs. Bolivia will face each other on Thursday, November 11 for the date 13 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The football event will take place at the National Stadium in Lima from 9:00 pm (Peruvian time). In Bolivia the contest begins at 10:00 pm

